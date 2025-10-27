James Cook scores two touchdowns and Josh Allen accounts for three as the Bills destroy the Panthers. (1:25)

The Buffalo Bills fear that standout defensive tackle Ed Oliver tore a biceps in Sunday's 40-9 victory over the Carolina Panthers and will be sidelined indefinitely, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Monday.

Oliver is undergoing an MRI to confirm the injury.

Oliver appeared to suffer the injury just before the two-minute warning on a 3-yard rushing play by Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard.

As he fell to the ground on a block, Oliver flexed his left arm and then held it for a bit. He walked off the field with athletic trainers during the two-minute warning break, briefly went into medical tent and then walked to the locker room with an athletic trainer. He was quickly ruled out with the injury.

The Bills have been hit hard at defensive tackle as DaQuan Jones missed the past two games with a calf injury he sustained during pregame warmups before their Week 6 game against the Atlanta Falcons. Rookie T.J. Sanders is also on injured reserve.

Oliver recorded a sack in the game, his third in three games played this year.