Tests confirmed Cleveland Browns rookie linebacker Carson Schwesinger suffered a high ankle sprain in Sunday's loss to the New England Patriots, a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler on Monday.

Schwesinger leads the Browns with 64 tackles this season and has started the team's first eight games.

He recorded his first NFL interception Sunday, picking off a Drake Maye pass in the second quarter of Cleveland's 32-13 loss.

The Browns selected Schwesinger in the second round of the 2025 draft out of UCLA.