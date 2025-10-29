How to watch 'Peyton's Places' on ESPN

Join Peyton Manning and an impressive variety of guests for Season 5 of "Peyton's Places." (0:29)

Open Extended Reactions

Peyton Manning returns with a fresh batch of NFL adventures in the fifth season of the Emmy-nominated ESPN Original Series "Peyton's Places."

The Hall of Fame quarterback and two-time Super Bowl champion hits the road to join reigning NFL MVP Josh Allen and Bills Mafia in an effort to break the Buffalo curse, delves into the history of the quarterback sneak with former Philadelphia Eagles six-time All-Pro center Jason Kelce, and heads west to Malibu, California, for an unforgettable ride with Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh.

Along the way, Manning also has fun with Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins, New England Patriots legends Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman, and Cincinnati Bengals greats Boomer Esiason, Joe Burrow, Cris Collinsworth and Chad Johnson.

See who else Manning runs into and what other places he stumbles upon in the new season of "Peyton's Places."

Here are key facts about the ESPN Original Series:

When will 'Peyton's Places' air?

The new season premieres Sunday, Nov. 2.

How can fans watch?

A new episode premieres every Sunday. All 10 episodes will be available exclusively in the ESPN App and in the series streaming hub.

How can fans access more NFL content from ESPN?

Check out the ESPN NFL hub page for the latest news, features, scores, stats, schedules and more.