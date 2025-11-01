Open Extended Reactions

The Baltimore Ravens traded former Pro Bowl cornerback Jaire Alexander to the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday after he was buried on the depth chart for weeks.

The Ravens sent Alexander and a 2027 seventh-round pick to the Eagles in exchange for a 2026 sixth-round pick.

Alexander, 28, played in only two of Baltimore's eight games this season, participating in a total of 61 snaps with no interceptions or passes defensed. He has been a healthy scratch five times, including in Thursday night's 28-6 win in Miami.

The Ravens signed Alexander to a one-year, $4 million contract on June 18 in a move that reunited him with his former Louisville teammate Lamar Jackson and added a fifth former first-round pick to the Baltimore secondary. But Alexander missed a chunk of training camp with a knee injury and then struggled in the Ravens' fourth-quarter collapse of season-opening 41-40 loss in Buffalo.

Alexander is expected to get an opportunity for more playing time with the Eagles. The Philadelphia secondary has some really strong pieces led by Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean but has not landed on a solution for the outside corner spot opposite Mitchell.

The Eagles acquired Michael Carter III earlier in the week. Carter has played mostly at nickel over his career, creating the prospect that DeJean could move outside full-time should Carter land a starting gig. DeJean has played outside in base packages this season with either Adoree' Jackson and Kelee Ringo playing outside in subpackages.

There is some familiarity inside the Eagles building with Alexander, as passing game coordinator/defensive backs coach Christian Parker was with him in Green Bay in 2019-20 when Parker served as a defensive quality control coach.

Before joining the Ravens, Alexander was released by the Packers on June 9 following two straight injury-filled seasons. An All-Pro in 2020 and 2022, he played in just 34 of a possible 68 games for Green Bay from 2021 to 2024.

The No. 18 pick of the 2018 draft, Alexander has totaled 292 tackles, 12 interceptions and 70 passes defensed.

ESPN's Tim McManus contributed to this report.