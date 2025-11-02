Open Extended Reactions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Los Angeles Chargers left tackle Joe Alt suffered a high right ankle sprain in Sunday's 27-20 win over the Tennessee Titans and could require a medical procedure to repair it, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Alt exited the second quarter on a medical cart after Titans defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day fell into his right ankle.

It's the second high ankle sprain Alt has suffered this season. He exited the first quarter of the team's' Week 4 loss to the New York Giants on a medical cart and missed the next three games with the same injury.

"I feel for him. Feel bad for him," Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh said.

Without Alt, the Chargers have been a completely different team -- struggling to run the ball with defenses constantly putting quarterback Justin Herbert under duress.

The Chargers are 4-0 this season when Alt plays the entire game and 2-3 when he doesn't. Herbert has a QBR of 80 with Alt on the field and a QBR of 56 without him. L.A.'s' pass block win rate of 52.6% this season ranks 30th in the NFL, but without Alt, that number drops to a league-worst 48%, according to ESPN Analytics/NFL Next Gen Stats.

Injuries continue to decimate the Chargers' offensive line.

The storm began in training camp when Pro Bowl left tackle Rashawn Slater suffered a season-ending right knee patellar tendon rupture in his left knee. L.A. entered Sunday's game without starting right guard Mekhi Becton, who was out with a knee injury. In the first quarter, right tackle Bobby Hart exited after Titans outside linebacker Dre'Mont Jones fell into his left knee. The team said that Hart has a groin and ankle injury.