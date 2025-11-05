Open Extended Reactions

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Atlanta Falcons are going into their big game overseas with a banged up offensive line.

Matthew Bergeron is "week to week" with an ankle injury, according to coach Raheem Morris, who said the possibility of Atlanta's starting left guard playing Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts in Berlin "doesn't look good."

Bergeron left the Falcons' loss to the New England Patriots last Sunday in the first quarter and did not return. Falcons right guard Chris Lindstrom also came out of that game in the fourth quarter. Lindstrom, Morris said, has a foot injury and is more "day to day."

"Feel really good about Chris, his potential [to play]," Morris said.

Atlanta's offensive line has already had its issues this season. Right tackle Kaleb McGary (knee) is out for the season and swing tackle Storm Norton (ankle) has missed the whole season thus far after surgery.

Norton's 21-day window to come off injured reserve was opened two weeks ago, but Morris said Wednesday that Norton had a setback.

Elijah Wilkinson, a versatile offensive linemen with more experience at guard, has been filling in for McGary at right tackle. Veteran guard Kyle Hinton will play Sunday in place of Bergeron, Morris said. The Falcons also signed offensive linemen Andrew Stueber on Tuesday for depth purposes.

The Falcons are 11th in the league in pass block win rate (66%) and 29th in run block win rate (69%). Running back Bijan Robinson, the team's best weapon on offense, has been held to under 50 yards rushing the last three weeks.