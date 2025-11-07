Jameis Winston wants to stay, set to be Giants' backup next season

Open Extended Reactions

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- As Cam Skattebo lay on the ground with an open fracture to his right ankle and leg during the New York Giants' matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 8, fellow rookie and QB Jaxson Dart began to get emotional. The two have become close in their short time since being drafted.

Right then, veteran quarterback Jameis Winston came and put his arm around Dart, the starter, as they stood on the field at Lincoln Financial. Winston wanted to make sure the young quarterback kept his composure. Dart had to; the game was set to resume moments later.

This is Winston's role for the Giants as the third-string quarterback behind Dart and fellow veteran Russell Wilson this season. It's going to be his job as the backup to Dart next year. Winston is more a mentor for Dart than he is a playmaker on the field for the team.

"He's like a coach on the field [and] in the film room," Dart said.

And that's just fine with Winston. He could easily have complained or been unhappy about his role. Winston has started 87 games in his career and is the NFL's most accomplished current third-string quarterback by a wide margin.

If so inclined, he could have asked or demanded to be traded by the deadline earlier this week. He wasn't. He didn't.

Winston told ESPN after Sunday's loss to the San Francisco 49ers that he wanted to remain in New York even though he isn't in line to play any time soon.

"I just want to help this team win," he said emphatically.

It doesn't matter that the Giants (2-7) have dropped three straight and are in last place in the NFC East. That hasn't changed the situation one bit.

"When a team gives me the opportunity and believes in me, they give me a job, I want to play for that team and do my best for that team. I don't care what the record is, I don't care what the circumstances, situation or facts is, I always say what I want for myself, I want for everyone," Winston said. "I'm a solutions-oriented guy, so I want to be a part of the solution. I don't just want to run away when things get bad."

Winston signed a two-year, $8 million deal with the Giants this past offseason. It has him in line to be the Giants' backup to Dart next season at a more than reasonable $4 million price tag.

This was always the plan for the Giants. Wilson's one-year deal is set to expire at the end of the season.

Winston has been the third-string emergency quarterback for every game this season.

High-end veteran backups make in the range of $6-8 million per season. Tyrod Taylor, whom the Giants tried to re-sign two years ago, is making $6 million with the New York Jets. Marcus Mariota is making over $8 million this season with the Washington Commanders.

There hasn't been much of a market for quarterbacks during the season. Only Joe Flacco was traded, last month by the Cleveland Browns to the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Giants did not receive any calls on Winston near the trade deadline, a team source told ESPN. It probably would have been hard to persuade them to disrupt their quarterbacks room anyway. It's a setup they intentionally constructed.

"They're backup quarterbacks that have had a lot of experience, that provide a lot of value when you're in the meeting room," coach Brian Daboll said of having both Winston and Wilson behind Dart. "They stay late with Jaxson, watch tape together, all three of them. Give good input. I think they're a good resource for a young quarterback."

"He's like a coach on the field [and] in the film room," Jaxson Dart (6) said of Jameis Winston (19). Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

Daboll related it to having veteran Derek Anderson with him in Buffalo for a young Josh Allen during his stint there as the offensive coordinator (2018-21). He thought having a veteran in Allen's ear was useful.

Dart has that with Wilson and Winston this season. The idea is for Winston to be that again next year.

It's not anything that Dart will protest.

"[Winston is] a lot of times quizzing me constantly. He's teaching me things he's gone through in his past and, at the same time, our relationship goes beyond the football field and in the personal life," Dart said. "You know, handling the things that you did good, things you need to improve on.

"It's very unique to have those two guys. And for the team, [Winston] brings so much energy, optimism and positivity every single day. He's a guy that never wavers regardless of what is going on around him. It's been a blessing to have him in my corner for sure."

Winston has admitted that he wants to play. That's the natural competitor in him. But he also knows that for a team and a quarterback to have success, those in the QB room in particular all have to be pulling in the right direction.

He can't be a burden on anybody. It's why Winston is out there after practice every day throwing to the young receivers and working with Dart. Wilson is there too. It's not uncommon to see Winston even running as a wide receiver or defensive back as the two QBs try to get in the extra work.

All this has only validated the Giants' desire to have him as their backup to Dart next year.

"That never was mentioned to me, but I'm doing whatever is required from any organization that has me on their roster," Winston said. "I would love to help the young buck turn into the superstar that he is. That's God-given. I would love to assist in any way. But my dream is to be a Super Bowl-winning quarterback in the NFL. In New York, that would be iconic and legendary. Whatever that takes, I'm going to do that."