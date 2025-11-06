Open Extended Reactions

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Colts said Thursday newly acquired cornerback Sauce Gardner has cleared the concussion protocol and is expected to play Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons in Berlin.

Coach Shane Steichen said Wednesday the plan was to get him on the field -- if he was cleared to play. Gardner was acquired in a surprise blockbuster deal with the New York Jets just before Tuesday's trade deadline.

He is expected to speak for the first time since the trade later Thursday.

Adding the two-time All-Pro bolsters an Indy secondary that has been playing short-handed most of this season because of injuries. Gardner will be paired with Pro Bowl slot cornerback Kenny Moore II, and the Colts remain hopeful their other Pro Bowl cornerback, Charvarius Ward, will be cleared through the concussion protocol after their bye week, which follows the Berlin trip.