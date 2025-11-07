Open Extended Reactions

LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze said Thursday his father James' posts on social media are his prerogative, but that they don't speak for him.

Odunze is coming off the first game of his NFL career without a catch -- all the more surprising since the Bears put up 47 points in a last-second win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. He was targeted three times in the game, but didn't haul in a reception.

While the ninth pick in the 2024 draft offered an honest assessment of his play against the Bengals -- noting a pass in the end zone that hit him in both hands was one he "could definitely make" but struggled to haul in once the ball was tipped -- his father took to social media this week to express criticism of the Bears offense.

Following the win, James Odunze reposted a message on social media that asked whether the Bears would "trade Rome Odunze to a team that will actually throw to him" and another that declared the receiver "should be seeing at least 10 targets per game."

"I don't make a big deal out of it," Rome Odunze said. "Obviously he has his opinions and I have mine. And he feels like he needs to voice those things on social media. That's his prerogative. But he speaks for himself. I speak for myself."

Odunze leads the Bears in targets (59), receiving yards (473), touchdowns (5) and is tied with fellow receiver Olamide Zaccheaus with 31 receptions. He is averaging over seven targets per game and dispelled any notion that he is frustrated with his role in Chicago.

"Oh man. I'm happy," Rome Odunze said. "I'm just trying to do my job within this organization as a leader as a person as an individual and then as a football player. So trying to excel at a Hall of Fame level in those aspects. That's all I'm focused on."

The receiver, who returned to practice on Thursday after being sidelined with heel and ankle injuries, said he isn't bothered by having to answer inquiries about his father's social media posts and said his father's intentions are good natured.

"I'm pretty good at answering questions," Odunze said. "So. I don't mind it. Like I say, he has his opinions and at the end of the day, he's a Rome fan. He's in full support of Rome Odunze. So that's first and foremost for him. But I love my pops."

While his production in the pass game was missing in Cincinnati, the Bears social media team tweeted out a 2 minute, 16 second compilation of the contributions Odunze made as a blocker in the win. It's a role Odunze said he's emphasized since entering the NFL and one that players must "excel at to be a great receiver in this league."

"That was cool. I appreciate them doing that," he said. "Obviously it's an unspoken rule...er...underappreciated aspect of wide receiver play that I feel like I excelled at in that game. Just looking to build on that."

The Bears, who at 5-3 are in the mix in the NFC North race, play the New York Giants at Soldier Field on Sunday.