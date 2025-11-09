Rico Dowdle powers his way through the defense into the end zone to give Panthers a 7-0 lead. (0:19)

Rico Dowdle and Aaron Jones are apparently taking Hingle McCringleberry's lesson to heart.

Dowdle was fined $14,491 for a pelvic thrust celebration during the Carolina Panthers' 16-13 win against the Green Bay Packers last Sunday. He appeared to imitate the celebration of Keegan-Michael Key's character Hingle McCringleberry from "Key & Peele," who is penalized after a similar celebration in a football sketch.

Crucially, McCringleberry had a flag thrown after three thrusts. Dowdle limited himself to two, but as Key himself pointed out during a recent video call with the Panthers, the NFL's rules are not the same as its television counterpart. Key and his wife, Elle, also donated $15,000 to Dowdle's charity GoFundMe that the running back set up after the fine, with money going to the Children's Home Society of North Carolina.

After scoring a touchdown on Sunday, Dowdle posed as if he was about to do a McCringleberry celebration -- then stopped himself, cannily avoiding a fine.

Jones did the same thing during the Minnesota Vikings' game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Could this be the start of a trend? We'll see if any other players follow suit.