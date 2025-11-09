Open Extended Reactions

While Derrick Henry's career rushing total of 12,127, is wildly impressive -- he's one of just 17 players in NFL history to reach the 12,000-yard mark -- fans who've followed him since high school might be asking what took him so long.

It took the Baltimore Ravens running back a decade in the NFL to eclipse what he did in four years while starring at Yulee High School (Florida) where he terrorized defenses, setting the record for the most career rushing yards in high school with 12,124.

He posted 75 rushing yards in the Ravens' 27-19 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday to reach the mark.

"It took longer, but those two levels are a little different," Henry's high school coach Bobby Ramsay said with a laugh. "That rushing record in high school had stood for 59 years, so even coming close to it in the NFL is remarkable. Breaking it is just insane."

Henry's senior year was like a video game cheat code, as he posted 4,261 yards on 462 carries. The 6-foot-2, 252-pound bruiser averaged 327.8 rushing yards a game and scored 55 rushing touchdowns.

Naturally, that produced a plethora of mind-boggling moments.

We gave Ramsay, now the head football coach at Jackson High School (Florida), the tall order of zeroing in on Henry's top five moments from his storybook high school career.

No. 5. Freshman year dominance (2009)

Yulee had never beaten its rivals Fernandina Beach High School (Florida), but Henry dazzled the competition all night, rushing for 275 yards and leading the Hornets to a 26-22 win. Henry had 43 carries in the win and even assisted in the play calling on the final drive.

In Ramsay's words: "That was a game where I really got to see his high IQ because he remembered that different plays worked better and he voiced that to the staff. That always stuck with me just because of his age. He just took over that game and carried us."

No. 4. Sophomore stardom begins (2010)

There was a buzz around Henry, but he wasn't a household name on the recruiting scene. All of that changed when the Hornets played Atlantic Coast High School (Florida). On this night, the local newspaper was planning a feature on Henry. He posted 301 rushing yards on 17 carries in a 31-7 win. The combination of the production and the story turned Henry into a national commodity.

In Ramsay's words: "That story really blew up, but it was all because he dominated once again. He had one run where he took off one way, got stopped then plants and cuts back up the middle and takes it for a 70-yard run. It was just amazing."

No. 3. Second half response (2010)

The Hornets were trying to clinch a playoff spot against a team they were predicted to beat handily, but at halftime they found themselves trailing 21-3. Ramsay lit into Henry about not producing in hopes of firing him up, a tactic that worked like a charm. Henry not only finished with 267 yards, he also blocked a punt, sacked the quarterback and made plays all over the field to pull out the 38-34 win.

In Ramsay's words: "He literally did everything for us to win that game. He just refused to let us lose."

No. 2. Senior season opener (2012)

The 4A Hornets were facing a juggernaut in 6A Gainesville High School (Florida), a team loaded with Division I talent on both sides of the ball. The one equalizer was Henry who, despite the loss, left his mark posting 327 rushing yards and four touchdowns.

In Ramsay's words: "Before the game the Gainesville kids were talking a lot of trash, but after they were coming up to him wanting pictures. A bunch of Alabama football fans showed up at that game, and they ended up showing up wherever we were. It was crazy just getting him on the bus because everyone wanted a picture with him."

No. 1. Record-breaking night (2012)

The Hornets were trying to advance in the playoffs, but it was also a foregone conclusion that Henry was going to break Ken Hall's 59-year national rushing record. He made good on that early, scattering for a 65-yard touchdown run. The game was stopped to recognize the feat as fireworks popped in celebration. Henry finished with 480 yards in the 42-25 win.

In Ramsay's words: "It was a special night, but we were also trying to win a playoff game, so he was very much focused on winning. It was perfect because he got it done early and that let us focus on the game. It's still pretty surreal that he broke that record."