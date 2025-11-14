Open Extended Reactions

ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles because of a back injury.

LaPorta, 24, did not practice this week. The 2023 Pro Bowler is second on the team in receiving yards (489) with 40 receptions and three touchdowns.

Lions coach Dan Campbell said his confidence level was "sky high" in Lions tight end Brock Wright to play without LaPorta.

"Brock's a guy we don't talk a lot about, but he's the jack of all trades. He does everything for us: pass protect, run block, he can run some routes, he plays special teams," Campbell said Friday. "He's one of the most dependable players we have on this team."

Detroit also ruled out All-Pro safety Kerby Joseph (knee) for the fourth consecutive game and second-year cornerback Terrion Arnold (concussion).