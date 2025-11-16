The Dolphins get a field goal in overtime to take down the Commanders in Madrid. (1:14)

MADRID -- Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo first performed his famous "SIUUU" celebration in 2005, during a match at Hard Rock Stadium -- home of the Miami Dolphins.

It's only right that Jack Jones returned the favor Sunday.

The Miami Dolphins cornerback intercepted a pass from Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota on the first play of overtime, setting up Riley Patterson' 29-yard field goal to give the Dolphins a 16-13 win at Real Madrid's Bernabeu stadium.

After the interception, Jones did Ronaldo's signature celebration.

"I had to bring that out," Jones said. "I was talking to my friend like, 'When I make a play, be ready for that celebration. I'm going to bring that out.'"

The takeaway marked the second straight game Jones has forced a critical turnover; he punched the ball out from Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III's grip during last week's win.

Jones' heroics were only necessary after a series of miscues by both teams in the game's final minutes.

Commanders tight end Zach Ertz slipped on a slant route on 4th and goal, resulting in an incomplete pass by Mariota with roughly 6 minutes remaining in the game. Washington punt returner Mike Sainristil also muffed a punt that gave the Dolphins the ball at Washington's 41-yard line with 4 minutes to go.

But Miami gave the ball right back after failing to convert on a 4th and goal of its own on the ensuing drive. Commanders kicker Matt Gay missed a 56-yard field goal with :13 left in the game to effectively send it to overtime.

Jones was confident during the break between periods, however, and let his teammates know before they took the field.

"His exact words, he said: 'Y'all stop the run. (Mariota's) going to throw me the ball, because he can't throw,'" linebacker Jordyn Brooks said. "That's what he said, and that's what happened."

On the first play of overtime, Mariota faked a handoff to running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. and fired a pass to a seemingly-open Ertz on a crossing route.

But Jones was in tow, and undercut the route to take the ball away.

"I saw the tight end, he chipped. Once he chipped, he tried to sneak across the formation," Jones said. "I had good eyes, and that's what coach really been hitting on us all year -- really me specifically, because I'm an aggressive corner. You know, my eyes could be my weak spot.

"So he was just hitting on me -- good eyes, good eyes, good eyes. I saw the tight end chip, had good eyes, and tried to go across the formation. I just wanted the steal."

Jones stepped in front of Zach Ertz for the game's biggest play on Sunday. Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Jones said he feels blessed to be with the Dolphins because at times this past offseason, he wasn't sure whether he'd be with an NFL team in 2025. Jones was released by the Las Vegas Raiders in April and didn't sign with the Dolphins until the first week of training camp.

While his season was plagued by penalties throughout the first two months, Jones has settled into his role as a starter over the past few weeks.

Against the Commanders, Jones was targeted three times and allowed one catch for -3 yards, according to NextGen Stats. He also forced two tight window throws, and defended a pass to go along with his interception.

"There's all sorts of stories like that littered among an NFL team. That one's pretty special because he's had some adversity and had an opportunity here," Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said of Jones. "We talked about it right when he came in. He came, hugged me and thanked me, and I thanked him because can't change the past, but you can recognize an opportunity, one that it was his to take on, but the recourse of failure was probably the end of his career, and he knew that.

"He's very convicted, I saw on that last interception. We talk about it as a team a ton, but we're not searching for perfection ... We're searching for conviction, and he saw the ball out, took an aggressive angle, was very convicted, and then utilized one of the strengths of his game, which is plays on the ball."

McDaniel said Dolphins players chanted Jones' name as he entered the locker room and that players have "galvanized" around him.

"He's been playing his absolute best, best ball," Dolphins defensive tackle Zach Sieler said. "Just such a great guy to play with brings energy every week, locked in. I mean, for someone to be on the couch during OTAs to come and be such a factor in these last couple games, he's just been awesome."

The Dolphins have won three of their past four games to improve their record to 4-7, and have a bye in Week 12. When they return, they'll play the New Orleans Saints and New York Jets in consecutive weeks.

With a realistic path back to a .500 record, the team is focused first on resting during the bye week, and remaining focused on one week at a time once Week 13 comes.

"We're definitely riding the wave," Patterson said. "Everyone feels like we can do whatever this team wants to do at this point. So we're definitely taking it a week at a time, especially going into this bye week -- it's nice to come off with a win, but we're not thinking about anything in the future, really, just game by game, which is what we should be doing anyway.

"It feels pretty special right now, like all these guys are bought in."