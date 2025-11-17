        <
          Source: No structural knee damage for Packers RB Jacobs

          • Rob DemovskyNov 17, 2025, 05:48 PM
          GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs is considered week to week after additional tests Monday showed no structural damage to the knee he injured in Sunday's win at the New York Giants, a source told ESPN.

          Jacobs left the game in the first half and was ruled out for the rest of the game. Packers coach Matt LaFleur expressed initial concern after the game.

          "I think anytime a player, especially of his magnitude, but anytime a player doesn't finish a game, you're always concerned about the welfare of them," LaFleur said at the time.

          But running back Emanuel Wilson said Jacobs indicated to him that he would be OK.

          "I know he's good," said Wilson, who carried 11 times for 40 yards including a touchdown.

          Packers quarterback Jordan Love also left the game briefly on Sunday, missing seven plays in the first half while getting checked out for an injured left shoulder. Love said after the game the injury to his non-throwing shoulder was noticeable but manageable.