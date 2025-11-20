Open Extended Reactions

PHILADELPHIA -- Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts said he was not surprised by recent reports of frustration inside the organization directed toward him, saying it comes with the territory.

"I'm not surprised by anything. This is kind of the nature of the position," Hurts said. "But I put my energy and my focus on trying to go out there and do my best and trying to learn, trying to build, trying to take in the things that I can to try and improve."

Some players have grown frustrated by Hurts' approach this season, according to a report by The Athletic, specifically when it comes to his hesitancy to throw the ball into tight windows against zone coverage. The frustration primarily stems from Hurts playing "his game" instead of taking what is discussed during the course of the week and transitioning it to game day, according to the report.

The offense has been a disappointment so far this season. The Eagles rank 25th in total yards (300.1 per game), 28th in passing (184.9) and 29th in third-down conversion rate (33.87%). They're averaging 115 rushing yards per game (17th in NFL), compared with 179 in 2024 (second).

They are, however, the best red zone offense (75% conversion rate) and have a league-low four giveaways, two main factors in their 8-2 record.

"I guess I get a lot of attention when things are going well and when things are not going so well," Hurts said. "I never run away from holding myself accountable, and I think that's exactly what I've taken the approach of doing.

"I take great pride in what we do on offense. I take great pride in how we go out there and play as a team and what our flow is. I think we've got work to do, and that obviously starts with me. That's always my approach. That's always me looking internally first in everything that we do and then in due time rising above."

Hurts said he has not been approached by anyone inside the organization about the reported frustrations.

"I don't necessarily believe everything that's being written. I just don't," coach Nick Sirianni said. "I just don't fall into the trap of believing everything you see or read."

Hurts, the reigning Super Bowl MVP, has completed 67 percent of his throws this season with 16 passing touchdowns to one interception, which is the best TD-to-INT ratio in the league. He currently holds the fifth-highest QB rating (107) in the NFL behind Lamar Jackson, Drake Maye, Matthew Stafford and Jared Goff.

Hurts has a career regular-season record of 54-22.

He has been held to under 200 yards passing six times this season, including the past two weeks against the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions. The Eagles scored a total of 26 points in those games, relying mostly on a red-hot defense to help pull out wins.

"Ultimately, it's about how you navigate what's in front of you and how you respond to these things," Hurts said. "I think the response is more important than anything. It's about pushing forward, it's about finding ways to grow.

"There's always going to be something. There's always unknown. There's always another dynamic to a situation. Ultimately, it's about growth."