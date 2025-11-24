Baker Mayfield finds Tez Johnson for a Buccaneers touchdown, but Mayfield appears to be shaken up on the play. (0:24)

Open Extended Reactions

INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield has been ruled out of Sunday night's game against the Los Angeles Rams because of a left shoulder injury.

After leading the Buccaneers on a touchdown drive late in the second quarter, the Tampa Bay quarterback went into the blue medical tent on the Buccaneers' sideline. Mayfield was announced as questionable to return with the left shoulder injury but came back in for Tampa Bay's next drive.

After attempting the final pass of the first half, Mayfield fell to the ground and appeared to be in pain again. He was labeled doubtful to return coming out of halftime, then was ruled out later in the third quarter. He was seen on the sideline with his left arm in a sling.

Mayfield was 9-of-19 for 41 yards, with a touchdown and two interceptions before leaving. He was replaced by Teddy Bridgewater.

The Rams led 31-7 at halftime.