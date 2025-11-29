Stephen A. Smith explains why he's more encouraged by the Texans than the Bills as the AFC playoffs loom. (1:50)

HOUSTON -- C.J. Stroud will make his return for the Houston Texans with his team in the heat of the playoff race entering Week 13.

The third-year quarterback missed the past three games after suffering a concussion in Week 9, but Houston (6-5) has clawed its way back and is rolling in comparison to the bleak night of Sept. 21, when it was coming off a 17-10 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars and sat 0-3.

Stroud characterized what the Texans were able to do in his absence as "amazing."

"You see guys step up and start to take more on the plate and rise to the occasion," Stroud said. "Of course, we didn't start off the best. But we know what type of team we have. We're very talented."

History suggests making the playoffs would take a truly historic feat to defy the odds -- with the 2018 Texans being the last team in the NFL to do so.

Houston is hoping that history will repeat itself.

Since Week 3, the Texans have the fifth-most wins (six), sit 10th in points per game (25.6), are allowing the third fewest points per game (16.4), lead in defensive EPA (60.47) and allow the fewest yards per game (245).

Now, Houston is two games behind the Indianapolis Colts (8-3) and one behind the Jaguars (7-4), with the Colts up next on Sunday (1 p.m. ET, CBS).

A win against the Colts would make the AFC South race that much more intriguing considering that the Texans and Colts play again in Week 18.

"The Colts, you can see they've been a very explosive offense," Texans coach DeMeco Ryans said. "That's what's powered them this year. I think [quarterback] Daniel Jones is playing the most productive that he's played in his career. So, [Colts coach] Shane [Steichen] has done a good job of putting them in positions, putting guys around them to really make the plays he needs to make. So, you have explosive receivers on the out.

Per ESPN Analytics, the Texans have a 38% chance to make the playoffs and only 9% to win the division. But if they sweep the Colts, their numbers increase to a 74% chance to make the playoffs and 40% chance to win the division.

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud is set to return after missing three games while in the concussion protocol. Davis Mills, also pictured, went 3-0 in his absence. Paul Sancya/AP

In Week 9, Stroud suffered his injury in a 18-15 loss to the Denver Broncos that dropped them to 3-5, but backup Davis Mills filled in nicely. Houston went 3-0 with Mills, including the second-biggest comeback in team history against the Jaguars with the fifth-year quarterback accounting for six touchdowns with only one interception.

Since Week 10, wideout Nico Collins is fifth in the receiving yards (283). The offensive line has blocked better as Mills was pressured on only 31.5% of his dropbacks, 14th-fewest among starters according to Next Gen Stats.

In a 23-19 win over the Buffalo Bills in Week 12 on "Thursday Night Football," Mills was only pressured on 16.1% of his dropbacks -- the lowest for a Texan quarterback this season.

The Texans have rolled through a few different combinations on the offensive line, but it appears they've settled on the lineup of left tackle Aireontae Ersery, former right tackle Tytus Howard at left guard, center Jake Andrews, right guard Ed Ingram and right tackle Trent Brown.

If that combo can keep Stroud up right, he should be able to find his open targets consistently -- as he has a passer rating of 98 when he's not pressured, according to Next Gen Stats.

"All the guys up front have been playing pretty well as of late," Howard told ESPN. "Just trying to build off that and stack the positive and getting better every week. ... Just gonna be able to make it clearer for [Stroud], hold up for him, so he can see everything. I know he's going to hit the ground running as soon as he gets back."

The Texans' defense has been one of the league's best. It allows the second-fewest points (16.5 per game) and fewest yards (264.3). So Houston will be relying on Stroud to help keep the offense rolling.

"[Stroud's] played well for us," Ryans said Wednesday. "He's done some really nice things when it comes to delivering the football where he needs to be. He's one of the best in the league at doing that. So we're hoping that once he gets back, he can get out there and help us."