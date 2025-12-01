Cleveland Browns starting defensive tackle Maliek Collins is out for the remainder of the season with a quad injury that will require surgery, coach Kevin Stefanski announced Monday.

Collins suffered the injury in the third quarter of Sunday's 26-8 home loss to the San Francisco 49ers. He left the field on a cart and was later ruled out for the rest of the game.

Collins was having arguably his best season in his first year in Cleveland, recording a career-high 6.5 sacks. Collins has also been a valuable mentor to many of the team's young defensive linemen, including No. 5 overall pick Mason Graham.

The Browns signed Collins, 30, to a two-year deal worth $20 million last year.

Stefanski also announced that right guard Wyatt Teller is week-to-week with a calf injury and won't play Sunday against the Tennessee Titans. Teller rotated at right guard with Teven Jenkins against the 49ers before suffering the injury.

Meanwhile, right tackle Jack Conklin is in the NFL's concussion protocol, and rookie running back Dylan Sampson is day-to-day with a calf injury.

Stefanski also said he did not have an update when asked if the Browns would designate quarterback Deshaun Watson to return to practice from the physically unable to perform list this week. Watson has been sidelined by an Achilles injury he suffered in October 2024.