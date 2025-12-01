Open Extended Reactions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Tennessee Titans were eliminated from the playoff contention after Sunday's 25-3 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Tennessee's 1-11 record is the worst in the NFL, making the Titans and the 2-10 Las Vegas Raiders the only teams in the AFC South that have no chance to make the postseason.

The frustration is mounting in the locker room, especially for defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons who is one of the few Titans players that was around when the team was the No.1 seed in the playoffs four years ago.

"Nothing is clicking right now for this team," Simmons said Sunday. "We need to figure something out. We've got five games left. Once we figure this out and get through this season, we need to do a lot of self-reflecting."

Simmons added that the Titans need someone who's going to lead the football team because "the culture and everything needs to be better."

Titans interim head coach Mike McCoy has the unfortunate task of leading an organization that has only won four games dating back to the start of last season. McCoy acknowledged it's frustrating knowing there is no chance to make the postseason. But his message to the team on Monday was to focus on the opportunity to play professional football.

"Every Sunday is a gem," McCoy said on Monday. "You have an opportunity to play in the NFL to go play against the best and this is what you love to do. We're all very fortunate to be in this business. So it's easy to say, 'Hey, you're going to kick off at this time on Sunday and you're playing the Cleveland Browns in a great atmosphere.' I mean that should speak for itself."

Three of the five opponents that remain on Tennessee's schedule are playoff contenders (49ers, Chiefs, Jaguars). Right guard Peter Skoronski said the Titans are relishing the opportunity to knock some of the bubble teams out of playoff contention.

"I think there's a little bit of motivation factor of screwing up for some teams that might be in that playoff picture," Skoronski said Monday. "That's always a fun goal too. Anytime you're out there, you're competing and trying to win, and I've seen a lot of competitiveness from our group. Guys are still hungry just to win a game. It's been a while unfortunately."

The other two teams include the Cleveland Browns (3-9) and the New Orleans Saints (2-10). Both squads present a threat to Tennessee for the worst record in the league and rights to the No.1 pick in next April's draft. Although select fans may want to lose those games to secure the top pick, the players want no part of that.

Linebacker Cody Barton insists the team isn't giving up and pointed to how his teammates are still showing up early, working hard, continuing to get extra film work and treatments in as proof they want to win regardless of draft status.

"Player-wise, we're not thinking about the first pick," Barton said. "We want to win a game. That's our biggest goal, that's our mindset. That's what we want to do. There's no thought about picks. Our biggest thing now going into this week is just beating Cleveland."