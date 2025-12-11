Rich Cimini provides an update on the Jets' QB situation for Week 15, where they might start undrafted rookie Brady Cook. (0:47)

Open Extended Reactions

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- The New York Jets' quarterback situation is so dire that they might be forced into something they haven't done in a half-century.

Start an undrafted rookie.

With Tyrod Taylor (groin) and Justin Fields (knee) nursing injuries, rookie Brady Cook is trending toward his first NFL start. Coach Aaron Glenn, who tends to keep things close to the vest, hasn't announced his plans for Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars (9-4) at EverBank Stadium.

Taylor, injured Sunday, is considered a long shot to play. Fields, benched three weeks ago, hasn't practiced since last Thursday because of what Glenn described as "soreness." That leaves Cook, a three-year starter at Missouri who signed a free agent contract with the Jets after the 2025 draft.

The last time the Jets rolled out an undrafted rookie as their starting quarterback?

It was Dec. 15, 1975, when J.J. Jones started for the injured Joe Namath, who wound up playing anyway. Jones, out of Fisk University in Nashville, Tennessee, lasted only a few series, finishing with as many completions as interceptions -- one.

Jones, the first Black quarterback in Jets history, did some relief work the following week in the season finale and never played another game in the NFL. He went on to the CFL.

Because of the Fields and Taylor injuries, the only two quarterbacks on the practice field Wednesday and Thursday were Cook and Adrian Martinez, whom the Jets re-signed to the practice squad Wednesday. They split the quarterbacking duties in the final preseason game, with Cook edging out Martinez for a spot on the practice squad.

"Even as an assistant coach, I haven't seen a situation like this," Glenn said of the current state of the quarterback position.

Cook played three-plus quarters in last week's 34-10 loss to the Miami Dolphins, inheriting a 21-0 deficit. His performance was what might be expected from an undrafted rookie in his first game -- filled with mistakes.

He threw two end zone interceptions, took six sacks and fumbled twice (both recovered by the Jets). He completed 14 of 30 attempts for 163 yards, though his pass catchers had five drops. He was so hyped up at the outset that he was firing fastballs when touch passes were required.

"The first few series was definitely quick, and I think when we're not quite trusting it yet and things are moving fast, you might put a little extra heat on it to protect yourself from the people you don't see -- from the ghosts," said Cook, unwittingly using a word that is taboo in Jets lexicon. (See: Sam Darnold, "ghosts" game, 2019.)

The Jets could turn to undrafted rookie quarterback Brady Cook on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Al Bello/Getty Images

This season has gone horribly wrong for the Jets (3-10) at quarterback.

Fields, brought in on a two-year, $40 million contract in March, played his way out of the starting job before Thanksgiving. The coaches discussed with him the possibility of a gadget role -- i.e., Wildcat quarterback -- but he admittedly expressed reservations.

Taylor, who has struggled with injuries throughout his career, cost himself starts because of knee and groin injuries. He will be a 36-year-old free agent; his return next season seems unlikely.

The Jets' quarterback depth chart hasn't been this bleak since 2017 when they were playing out the string with journeyman Josh McCown and backup Bryce Petty. They played musical quarterbacks in 2023, the year Aaron Rodgers missed the last 16 games, but Rodgers' anticipated return provided hope.

Now, hope is limited, only a countdown until the offseason -- where the draft and free agency loom and could be building blocks for the future. For now, the Jets likely will turn their desperate eyes to Cook, whom Glenn described as smart, tough and competitive.

"I was really happy with, ultimately, how he performed [last week]," offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand said. "We've got to clean up the turnovers and the fumbles, and he knows that, but there's some things that he did in the pass game, as far as playing on time and working through his progressions and putting the ball in the right place, that were very encouraging."

Cook also impressed teammates with his command in the huddle. Hey, it's something.

"I think I've shown that to them, so they believe in me," Cook said. "I know they believe in me."