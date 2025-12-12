        <
          Sources: Jets center Josh Myers gets 2-year, $11M extension

          • Rich CiminiDec 12, 2025, 02:25 PM
              Rich Cimini is a staff writer who covers the New York Jets and the NFL at ESPN. Rich has covered the Jets for over 30 years, joining ESPN in 2010. Rich also hosts the Flight Deck podcast. He previously was a beat writer for the New York Daily News and is a graduate of Syracuse University.
          FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- New York Jets center Josh Myers, who has started every game after arriving nine months ago as a possible backup, was rewarded Friday with a two-year, $11 million contract extension, sources told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Adam Schefter.

          The deal runs through 2027 and includes $6 million guarantee, a source told Fowler.

          Myers, 27, who spent his first four seasons with the Green Bay Packers, was a bargain free-agent signing for the Jets in March -- one year, $2 million.

          He competed with incumbent center Joe Tippmann throughout the preseason. Before a winner was declared, the Jets had to shuffle their offensive line due to right guard Alijah Vera-Tucker's season-ending triceps injury during the run-up to Week 1.

          Tippmann shifted to right guard, with Myers taking the center position. Since then, the Jets have started the same five linemen for every game -- the only team with that distinction.

          Myers, a four-year starter with the Packers, ranks ninth among centers in ESPN's pass-block win rate. He's 27th in run-block win rate.

          The Jets (3-9) now have four of their five starters under contract for 2026. Left guard John Simpson is a pending free agent, as is Vera-Tucker.