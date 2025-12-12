Open Extended Reactions

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- New York Jets center Josh Myers, who has started every game after arriving nine months ago as a possible backup, was rewarded Friday with a two-year, $11 million contract extension, sources told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Adam Schefter.

The deal runs through 2027 and includes $6 million guarantee, a source told Fowler.

Myers, 27, who spent his first four seasons with the Green Bay Packers, was a bargain free-agent signing for the Jets in March -- one year, $2 million.

He competed with incumbent center Joe Tippmann throughout the preseason. Before a winner was declared, the Jets had to shuffle their offensive line due to right guard Alijah Vera-Tucker's season-ending triceps injury during the run-up to Week 1.

Tippmann shifted to right guard, with Myers taking the center position. Since then, the Jets have started the same five linemen for every game -- the only team with that distinction.

Myers, a four-year starter with the Packers, ranks ninth among centers in ESPN's pass-block win rate. He's 27th in run-block win rate.

The Jets (3-9) now have four of their five starters under contract for 2026. Left guard John Simpson is a pending free agent, as is Vera-Tucker.