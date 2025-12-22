The Steelers hold on to win after Jared Goff's last-gasp touchdown is wiped away because of an offensive pass interference penalty as time expires. (0:34)

December football hits different, and Week 16 in the NFL exemplified that sentiment. As the playoff picture sharpened, Week 16 only widened the gap between teams pushing toward January and those falling out of the picture.

It began with chaos in the NFC West, where the Seattle Seahawks stormed back from a 16-point hole to stun the Los Angeles Rams in overtime on "Thursday Night Football." The momentum carried into Saturday, when the Chicago Bears outlasted the Green Bay Packers in overtime to seize control of the NFC North. Sunday only added to the drama, with six of 12 games coming down to one-score finishes.

The Pittsburgh Steelers produced one of the season's wildest endings, holding off the Detroit Lions after a potential game-winning touchdown was erased by an offensive pass interference penalty. Elsewhere, the Jacksonville Jaguars delivered a statement performance, ending the Denver Broncos' 11-game winning streak and knocking off the AFC's top seed.

With the league delivering no shortage of big moments and bigger performances, only one player can claim the title of "him."

Ahead of Monday night's clash between the San Francisco 49ers and Indianapolis Colts, it's time to decide who earned it in Week 16.

This week's nominees for ESPN's "HIMMY" Award are:

Already made up your mind? Cast your vote below. Need a refresher first? Keep reading for each candidate's case, then make it official.

ESPN Research contributed to this story.

Stats to know: 22-of-34, 270 yards, 2 TDs

Darnold's night was uneven for much of Thursday, but when the game demanded it most, he delivered.

After a strong opening drive, Seattle's offense sputtered and Darnold threw two costly interceptions that helped fuel the Rams' surge and left the Seahawks facing a 16-point fourth-quarter deficit. One of those mistakes set up a short-field touchdown, while another came in the red zone -- moments that could have buried Seattle.

Instead, Darnold responded with his best stretch of the game, stabilizing the offense and delivering late throws that kept the comeback alive. He capped the rally by finding wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba for a touchdown in overtime, then hitting tight end Eric Saubert for a walk-off two-point conversion. In a game defined by chaos, Darnold's late composure turned a flawed performance into a defining win and put Seattle alone atop the NFC West.

Stats to know: 19-of-34, 250 yards, 2 TDs

Williams turned recent heartbreak into redemption when the Bears needed it most. Less than two weeks after throwing a game-sealing interception against the Green Bay Packers, Williams authored a comeback that swung the NFC North race and (with help from the Lions) secured Chicago's first playoff appearance in five years.

Trailing by 10 late in the fourth quarter, Williams beat an all-out blitz on fourth down and floated a touchdown pass to wide receiver Jahdae Walker to tie the game with 24 seconds remaining. After Chicago recovered an onside kick and forced overtime, Williams wasted little time, launching a 46-yard strike to wide receiver DJ Moore for the walk-off touchdown.

The rally marked Chicago's sixth win this season after trailing in the final two minutes, with Green Bay holding a 99% win probability before the collapse. Williams now leads the NFL with six fourth-quarter comeback wins and stands alone in Bears history as the only quarterback to throw a touchdown in the final 30 seconds of regulation and another in overtime.

Stats to know: 23-of-36, 279 yards, 3 TDs; 6 car, 20 yards, 1 TD

Lawrence delivered a complete performance Sunday to lead the Jaguars to a win that snapped the Broncos' 11-game winning streak.

Even while facing the league's most relentless pass rush, Lawrence absorbed five sacks and still finished with 279 yards, three passing touchdowns and no interceptions.

Jacksonville converted four of five red zone trips against the NFL's top red-zone defense, keeping steady pressure on Denver throughout. Lawrence now has 18 total touchdowns during the Jaguars' six-game winning streak, including 10 over the past two games, as Jacksonville continues to surge at the right time.

Stats to know: 9 car, 50 yards; 5 rec, 78 yards, 1 TD

Gainwell's stat line doesn't leap off the page, but his impact was undeniable in one of the season's most chaotic games. With Pittsburgh searching for a spark, Gainwell delivered it just before halftime.

Interfered by Detroit linebacker Alex Anzalone, Gainwell secured Aaron Rodgers' deflected pass while on the ground, popped to his feet and raced into the end zone for a 45-yard touchdown that was initially ruled incomplete before being overturned after review.

The improbable score tied the game 10-10 and kept the Steelers firmly in the contest. Beyond the highlight, Gainwell finished second on the team in rushing during Pittsburgh's 230-yard ground effort -- its highest total since 2016 -- and led the team in receiving yards. In a game defined by late drama, Gainwell's awareness and versatility proved essential.