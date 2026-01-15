Open Extended Reactions

The Washington Commanders are hiring D.J. Williams, the son of franchise great Doug Williams, to be their quarterbacks coach, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Wednesday.

D.J. Williams served as Atlanta's quarterbacks coach this season. He was the Falcons' assistant quarterbacks coach/offensive assistant in 2024.

Doug Williams became the first Black quarterback to win the Super Bowl in the 1987 season. He remains with the organization as a senior adviser to general manager Adam Peters.

D.J. Williams spent five years with New Orleans as an offensive assistant before joining Atlanta. He also spent 2018 working in the Saints' football operations department. Williams participated in the NFL/Black College Football Hall of Fame quarterback coaching summit from 2019 to '21, and again in '23. He was the quarterbacks coach of the National Team at the 2023 Senior Bowl.

Washington promoted David Blough from assistant quarterbacks coach to offensive coordinator less than a week after this season ended. He took over for Kliff Kingsbury, who left via mutual decision after the Commanders' 5-12 campaign.

The Commanders also need to hire a defensive coordinator as part of coach Dan Quinn's staff. They have interviewed Brian Flores, Patrick Graham, Joe Cullen, Dennard Wilson and Karl Scott. They also will interview former Arizona Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon on Thursday and have interest in Raheem Morris and Jeff Ulbrich, according to a league source.

Washington also needs to hire an offensive line coach.