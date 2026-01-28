Bengals' Chase Brown's reps 'working hard' toward an extension

Open Extended Reactions

CINCINNATI -- One key piece of the Cincinnati Bengals' offense is eyeing a potential contract extension.

Running back Chase Brown told ESPN on Tuesday that his representation is in talks with the team regarding a new deal. Following the conclusion of his third NFL season, Brown is eligible for an extension.

Brown, who turns 26 in March, still has one year remaining on his rookie contract. But after a big season, Brown is hoping to secure his long-term future with the Bengals.

"I would love to do something and be a part of this team," Brown said in an interview promoting Bounty. "I don't want to go anywhere else."

Brown said the Bengals and his representation have been "working hard" and "been in communication" regarding a potential extension. Last season, Brown was 11th in the NFL in scrimmage yards with a team-high 1,456. In addition to his 1,019 rushing yards, Brown was sixth among all running backs with 437 receiving yards.

Brown started all 17 games for Cincinnati last season and flourished in his role as the team's No. 1 backfield option.

"Experience always plays (a factor) and just getting more comfortable," Brown said. "And the coaches trusted me. More plays being called that are designed to go my way and allowed me to make more plays. That played a huge, huge part in it."

Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, who was part of Tuesday's promotional interview with Bounty, said he recently talked to teammate Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati's two-time All-Pro receiver, about how much Brown improved in 2025.

"We were just saying, 'Dude, Chase literally got better each and every single week," Higgins said on Tuesday. "It's no doubt that something will happen with him. He's got to be patient."

Cincinnati historically has not been keen on extending players early.

Higgins, a 2020 draft pick, played on the franchise tag in 2024 and received the designation again in 2025 before he finally received a four-year deal worth $115 million. Chase, who is a five-time Pro Bowl selection and on track to being the best receiver in franchise history, didn't sign his massive $161 million extension until after his fourth season.

Breaking news from Adam Schefter Download the ESPN app and enable Adam Schefter's news alerts to receive push notifications for the latest updates first. Opt in by tapping the alerts bell in the top right corner. For more information, click here.

"Guys like Tee and Ja'Marr, they had to wait and then they kept on getting better," Brown said on Tuesday. "And then they got really expensive, you know what I mean?"

The Cincinnati running back said he'll lean on those players for guidance and listen to how their experiences played out before they inked their deals on the same day last March.

Brown, Higgins and the Bengals are hopeful that the team can make the necessary moves to snap Cincinnati's three-year playoff drought. Among the assets at the team's disposal are the 10th overall pick in the upcoming draft and an estimated $47 million in cap space, according to OverTheCap.com.

"I know (coach Zac Taylor) and (player executive Duke Tobin) and everybody that makes those free agency decisions and drafting decisions will have the right mind and make the right decision for the team," Brown said.