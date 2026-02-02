Titans hiring Gus Bradley as defensive coordinator, source says

Stephen A. Smith explains why he wanted Robert Saleh to land in Baltimore with the Ravens instead of Tennessee with the Titans. (1:12)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Tennessee Titans are hiring Gus Bradley to be their defensive coordinator, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Monday.

Bradley joins Titans coach Robert Saleh in Tennessee after the two served as assistant head coach and defensive coordinator, respectively, for the San Francisco 49ers this past season. Saleh said Thursday that he intends to call the defensive plays in his second stint as a head coach.

Bradley had a 14-48 record as the Jacksonville Jaguars' coach from 2013 to 2016. The Jaguars hired Bradley after his most successful stint as a defensive coordinator, with the Seattle Seahawks from 2009 to 2012.

In 2012, the Seahawks' defense allowed opponents to gain 306.2 yards per game (fourth in the league) and to score 15.3 points per game (first). Saleh served as a defensive quality control coach for the Seahawks with Bradley as the defensive coordinator in 2011 and 2012. He joined Bradley as a linebackers coach for the Jaguars from 2014 to 2016.

Bradley broke into the NFL in 2006 when he joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as their defensive quality control coach, working closely with defensive coordinator Monte Kiffin. His other stops as defensive coordinator include the Los Angeles Chargers (2017-20), Las Vegas Raiders (2021) and Indianapolis Colts (2022-24).

Bradley's previous role with the 49ers allowed him to assist Saleh and coach Kyle Shanahan with constructing their defensive and offensive game plan. While he won't be in a play caller role with the Titans, Bradley will play a key role in installing Saleh's defensive scheme.