Galvin opens up on his impending Tigers exit

Lachlan Galvin says leaving Wests Tigers is the right move for his personal development, but accepts the decision will have left others frustrated.

In a statement released on Tuesday evening, shortly after he was dropped for round seven, the star five-eighth broke his silence on the saga that will culminate in his exit from the Tigers at the end of 2026.

Galvin met with Tigers management last week and rejected the rebuilding NRL club's offer of a five-year contract extension estimated to be worth about $5 million.

It left Wests to release a strongly worded statement on Monday announcing that the man they once saw as their future would play elsewhere in 2027.

Lachlan Galvin has decided to leave the Tigers at the end of 2026. Matt King/Getty Images

"I totally understand my decision will frustrate many Wests Tigers fans, but please know that it wasn't an easy call to make," said Galvin, replaced by Adam Doueihi at five-eighth for Monday's clash with Parramatta.

"The biggest reason why I made this call now is so that the Wests Tigers have enough time to plan their roster without me in the future. That's the absolute truth of it.

"I could've mulled over this decision all season, but I didn't think that was the right thing to do. I thought it would be best for everyone to make the call now rather than drag it out."

Galvin is set to become hot property when he officially hits the open market on November 1.

Parramatta, Manly and Canterbury are likely to be interested in his services as a top-tier playmaker, but the 19-year-old said no contract decisions had yet been made.

"Any suggestion that I already have a deal done at another club for 2027 is simply not true," he said.

"I just feel that as I move into an important period of my development as a half, that I continue to build my game at a different club.

"Again, I know this might be hard for some people to understand, but I make this decision in the best interests of my career."

Galvin's revelations come as James Tedesco noted similarities between the teen's impending exit and his own departure from the joint venture nearly a decade ago.

The Galvin development follows several months of frosty relations between the Tigers and his manager, Isaac Moses.

Moses was the agent who took Mitchell Moses, Aaron Woods and Tedesco, who sealed a move to the Roosters, out of the Tigers in 2017.

The trio had been identified as players around whom the Tigers could build their future, just as Galvin was.

Tedesco has since left Moses, signing with rival agent Joe Wehbe after a bitter split between the high-profile NRL managers, who were once business partners.

"I feel like he (Galvin) should be the future of the (Tigers) club," Tedesco said.

"We went through it (when I was there) and then we all ended up leaving as well.

"I'm sure Benji (Marshall, coach) did everything to make sure it would work.

"You don't know anything when you're that age, so you're just doing your best.

"I just hope he's well supported and well guided because there is going to be a lot of interest in him."

Galvin said he had a strong support network of family and friends by his side.

"I'm extremely grateful for their love and support in making this call," he said.

Galvin's omission from the team sheet is one of three changes for the Tigers, who enter Monday's game against the Eels with a 3-3 record.

Douiehi's place in the centres is taken by a newly fit Brent Naden, while Luke Laulilii comes in for Jeral Skelton on the wing.