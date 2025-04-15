Open Extended Reactions

The NRL season rolls on with the Panthers continuing to defy the confidence of tippers everywhere. This week they face the Roosters who bounced back themselves last week, proving that they are capable of beating anyone on their day. Good luck picking a winner in that one.

Elsewhere the slumping Sea Eagles face the Dragons, the undefeated Bulldogs take on the Rabbitohs, and the hot-and-cold Warriors host the hot-and-cold Broncos.

Good luck with your tips.

Thursday, April 17

4 Pines Park, 7:50pm (AEST)

Sea Eagles: 1. Lehi Hopoate 2. Jason Saab 3. Tolutau Koula 4. Reuben Garrick 5. Tommy Talau 6. Luke Brooks 7. Daly Cherry-Evans 10. Siosiua Taukeiaho 9. Jazz Tevaga 17. Toafofoa Sipley 11. Haumole Olakau'atu 12. Ben Trbojevic 13. Jake Trbojevic Bench: 14. Jake Simpkin 15. Nathan Brown 16. Ethan Bullemor 18. Clayton Faulalo Reserves: 21. Caleb Navale 20. Jakob Arthur

Dragons: 1. Clinton Gutherson 2. Tyrell Sloan 3. Moses Suli 4. Valentine Holmes 5. Mathew Feagai 6. Kyle Flanagan 7. Lachlan Ilias 8. Toby Couchman 9. Damien Cook 10. David Klemmer 11. Luciano Leilua 12. Jaydn Su'A 13. Jack de Belin Bench: 14. Jacob Liddle 15. Blake Lawrie 16. Hamish Stewart 17. Dylan Egan Reserves: 18. Sione Finau 21. Lyhkan King-Togia

Officials

Referee: Peter Gough Touchies: Chris Sutton, Kieren Irons Bunker: Chris Butler

Prediction: The Sea Eagles flew to Perth last week where they had their wings clipped by the Sharks, while the Dragons hosted the Titans in Wollongong and won comfortably. On form you would have to say the Dragons have the edge, but we are back at Brookvale with the Sea Eagles stinging after their loss to the Sharks. This is a tough game to pick, but aren't they all?

Tip: Sea Eagles by 10

PointsBet odds: Sea Eagles $1.65 (-3.5 $1.85) Dragons $2.25 (+3.5 $1.95)

Friday, April 18

Accor Stadium, 4:05pm (AEST)

Bulldogs: 1. Connor Tracey 2. Jacob Kiraz 3. Bronson Xerri 4. Stephen Crichton 5. Marcelo Montoya 6. Matt Burton 7. Toby Sexton 8. Max King 9. Reed Mahoney 10. Daniel Suluka-Fifita 11. Josh Curran 12. Jacob Preston 13. Jaeman Salmon Bench: 14. Kurt Mann 15. Sitili Tupouniua 16. Jack Todd 17. Bailey Hayward Reserves: 19. Blake Taaffe 20. Blake Wilson 21. Jake Turpin 22. Lipoi Hopoi 23. Viliame Kikau

Rabbitohs: 1. Jye Gray 2. Campbell Graham 3. Euan Aitken 4. Jack Wighton 5. Isaiah Tass 6. Latrell Mitchell 7. Cody Walker 8. Sean Keppie 9. Peter Mamouzelos 10. Tevita Tatola 11. Keaon Koloamatangi 12. Jai Arrow 13. Lachlan Hubner Bench: 14. Lewis Dodd 15. Siliva Havili 16. Tallis Duncan 17. Davvy Moale Reserves: 18. Liam Le Blanc 19. Salesi Ataata 20. Thomas Fletcher 21. Declan Casey 22. Joshua Schuster

Officials

Referee: Grant Atkins Touchies: David Munro, Phil Henderson Bunker: Ashley Klein

Prediction: The Bulldogs enjoyed the bye last weekend as they worked on injuries to some key players, while the Rabbitohs were shocked by the Cowboys. This promises to be one of the clashes of the season, with a huge Good Friday crowd set to add some atmosphere to the cavernous Accor Stadium. The Bulldogs are one game closer to their first loss of the season, but I'm not sure the Rabbitohs can match their enthusiasm at the moment.

Tip: Bulldogs by 8

PointsBet odds: Bulldogs $1.30 (-10.5 $1.90) Rabbitohs $3.55 (+10.5 $1.90)

Matt Burton returns from a knee injury. Phil Walter/Getty Images

Suncorp Stadium, 8pm (AEST)

Dolphins: 1. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow 2. Jamayne Isaako 3. Jake Averillo 4. Herbie Farnworth 5. Jack Bostock 6. Kodi Nikorima 7. Isaiya Katoa 8. Daniel Saifiti 9. Jeremy Marshall-King 10. Felise Kaufusi 11. Kulikefu Finefeuiaki 12. Tom Gilbert 13. Max Plath Bench: 14. Kurt Donoghoe 15. Mark Nicholls 16. Connelly Lemuelu 17. Josh Kerr Reserves: 18. Ray Stone 19. Sean O'Sullivan 20. Kenny Bromwich 21. Francis Molo 22. Junior Tupou

Storm: 1. Ryan Papenhuyzen 2. Sualauvi Faalogo 3. Jack Howarth 4. Grant Anderson 5. Xavier Coates 6. Cameron Munster 7. Jahrome Hughes 8. Stefano Utoikamanu 9. Harry Grant 10. Josh King 11. Shawn Blore 12. Eliesa Katoa 13. Trent Loiero Bench: 14. Tyran Wishart 15. Alec MacDonald 16. Tui Kamikamica 17. Bronson Garlick Reserves: 18. Joe Chan 19. Kane Bradley 20. Keagan Russell-Smith 21. Stanley Huen 22. Lazarus Vaalepu

Officials

Referee: Todd Smith Touchies: Belinda Sharpe, Nick Pelgrave Bunker: Wyatt Raymond

Prediction: The Dolphins have seemingly turned their season around with back-to-back wins, last week adding the scalp of the reigning premiers Penrith. The Storm continued their devastating form, blowing the Warriors off AAMI Park in the first half, before putting their feet up in the second. Craig Bellamy will be keen to see them play out the full 80 minutes this week, which spells trouble for the Dolphins' resurgence.

Tip: Storm by 18

PointsBet odds: Dolphins $4 (+11.5 $1.90) Storm $1.25 (-11.5 $1.90)

Saturday, April 19

Go Media Stadium, 5:30pm (AEST)

Warriors: 1. Taine Tuaupiki 2. Edward Kosi 3. Kurt Capewell 4. Ali Leiataua 5. Adam Pompey 6. Chanel Harris-Tavita 7. Luke Metcalf 8. Jackson Ford 9. Wayde Egan 10. Mitchell Barnett 11. Leka Halasima 12. Marata Niukore 13. Erin Clark Bench: 14. Bunty Afoa 15. Jacob Laban 16. Demitric Vaimauga 17. Te Maire Martin Reserves: 18. Tanah Boyd 20. Tanner Stowers-Smith 21. Samuel Healey 22. Freddy Lussick 23. Morgan Harper

Broncos: 1. Reece Walsh 2. Selwyn Cobbo 3. Kotoni Staggs 4. Gehamat Shibasaki 5. Jesse Arthars 6. Ben Hunt 7. Adam Reynolds 8. Patrick Carrigan 9. Cory Paix 10. Payne Haas 11. Jaiyden Hunt 12. Jordan Riki 13. Kobe Hetherington Bench: 14. Billy Walters 15. Corey Jensen 16. Xavier Willison 17. Tyson Smoothy Reserves: 18. Deine Mariner 19. Martin Taupau 20. Jock Madden 21. Benjamin Te Kura 22. Blake Mozer

Officials

Referee: Chris Butler Touchies: Michael Wise, Daniel Luttringer Bunker: Kasey Badger

Prediction: The Warriors really struggled against the pace of the Storm last week and could face similar issues this week against the visiting Broncos. Brisbane were disappointing against the Roosters last week in a game many expected them to win. The hot-and-cold nature of the Warriors makes them very hard to tip and yet the Broncos themselves have shown some frailties. Which two teams will turn up for this one?

Tip: Broncos by 12

PointsBet odds: Warriors $2.85 (+7.5 $1.95) Broncos $1.42 (-7.5 $1.85)

Allianz Stadium, 7:35pm (AEST)

Roosters: 1. James Tedesco 2. Daniel Tupou 3. Mark Nawaqanitawase 4. Robert Toia 5. Dominic Young 6. Sandon Smith 7. Hugo Savala 8. Nat Butcher 9. Connor Watson 10. Naufahu Whyte 11. Angus Crichton 12. Siua Wong 13. Victor Radley Bench: 14. Zach Dockar-Clay 15. Salesi Foketi 16. Blake Steep 17. Spencer Leniu Reserves: 18. Ethan King 19. Makahesi Makatoa 20. Chad Townsend 21. Tom Rodwell 22. Taylor Losalu

Panthers: 1. Dylan Edwards 2. Paul Alamoti 3. Luke Garner 4. Casey McLean 5. Thomas Jenkins 6. Blaize Talagi 7. Nathan Cleary 8. Moses Leota 9. Mitch Kenny 10. Lindsay Smith 11. Scott Sorensen 12. Liam Martin 13. Isaah Yeo Bench: 14. Brad Schneider 15. Isaiah Papali'i 16. Liam Henry 17. Izack Tago Reserves: 18. Daine Laurie 19. Luron Patea 20. Mavrik Geyer 21. Luke Sommerton 22. Jack Cole

Officials

Referee: Gerard Sutton Touchies: Drew Oultram, Jon Stone Bunker: Wyatt Raymond

Prediction: The Roosters played with greater enthusiasm last week to upset the Broncos, while the Panthers looked like a mere shadow of themselves in losing to the Dolphins. The confidence level at the reigning premiers is at rock bottom, their defensive resolve shattered and their creativity severely limited. Do we pick them again, this time to beat the inconsistent Roosters? They have to win another one sooner or later.

Tip: Roosters by 4

PointsBet odds: Roosters $2.20 (+3.5 $1.90) Panthers $1.67 (-3.5 $1.90)

Sunday, April 20

Cbus Super Stadium, 2pm (AEST)

Titans: 1. Jaylan De Groot 2. Tony Francis 3. Brian Kelly 4. Phillip Sami 5. Jojo Fifita 6. AJ Brimson 7. Jayden Campbell 8. Moeaki Fotuaika 9. Sam Verrills 10. Reagan Campbell-Gillard 11. David Fifita 12. Beau Fermor 13. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui Bench: 14. Chris Randall 15. Klese Haas 16. Jaimin Jolliffe 17. Iszac Fa'asumaleaui Reserves: 18. Arama Hau 19. Allan Fitzgibbon 20. Josiah Pahulu 21. Tom Weaver 22. Jacob Alick-Wiencke

Raiders: 1. Kaeo Weekes 2. Savelio Tamale 3. Matthew Timoko 4. Sebastian Kris 5. Xavier Savage 6. Ethan Strange 7. Jamal Fogarty 8. Corey Horsburgh 9. Tom Starling 10. Joseph Tapine 11. Hudson Young 12. Matt Nicholson 13. Morgan Smithies Bench: 14. Owen Pattie 15. Zac Hosking 16. Josh Papali'i 17. Ata Mariota Reserves: 18. Pasami Saulo 19. Simi Sasagi 20. Jed Stuart 21. Trey Mooney 22. Danny Levi

Officials

Referee: Adam Gee Touchies: Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski, Daniel Schwass Bunker: Grant Atkins

Prediction: The Titans would have been disappointed in their efforts last week against the Dragons, while the Raiders trampled all over the Eels. Back home on the Gold Coast the Titans are capable of a complete form reversal, as they have already demonstrated this year. The Raiders will be happy for the slightly cooler climate after having played in Darwin last week. The Green Machine should get this one.

Tip: Raiders by 12

PointsBet odds: Titans $1.95 (+0.5 $1.90) Raiders $1.85 (-0.5 $1.90)

McDonald Jones Stadium, 4:05pm (AEST)

Knights: 1. Kalyn Ponga 2. James Schiller 3. Dane Gagai 4. Bradman Best 5. Greg Marzhew 6. Fletcher Sharpe 7. Tyson Gamble 8. Tyson Frizell 9. Phoenix Crossland 10. Leo Thompson 11. Thomas Cant 12. Kai Pearce-Paul 13. Mathew Croker Bench: 14. Jayden Brailey 15. Tyrone Thompson 16. Jermaine McEwen 17. Brodie Jones Reserves: 18. Kyle McCarthy 19. Paul Bryan 20. Jack Cogger 21. Matthew Arthur 22. Jackson Hastings

Sharks: 1. William Kennedy 2. Samuel Stonestreet 3. Jesse Ramien 4. Mawene Hiroti 5. Ronaldo Mulitalo 6. Braydon Trindall 7. Nicho Hynes 8. Addin Fonua-Blake 9. Blayke Brailey 10. Oregon Kaufusi 11. Briton Nikora 12. Teig Wilton 13. Cameron McInnes Bench: 14. Daniel Atkinson 15. Siosifa Talakai 16. Toby Rudolf 17. Thomas Hazelton Reserves: 18. Tuku Hau Tapuha 19. Jayden Berrell 20. Hohepa Puru 21. Billy Burns 22. Chris Veaila

Officials

Referee: Ashley Klein Touchies: Matt Noyen, Kasey Badger Bunker: Liam Kennedy

Prediction: The Knights continued their disappointing season last week against the Tigers, while the Sharks managed to better the Sea Eagles in Perth. Despite a backline bristling with weapons the Knights have seemingly forgotten how to score points, crossing for one try in their last 160 minutes of footy. The Sharks on the other hand have no problem scoring points and could run up a healthy tally here.

Tip: Sharks by 20

PointsBet odds: Knights $3.40 (+9.5 $1.90) Sharks $1.32 (-9.5 $1.90)

Lachlan Galvin has decided to leave the Tigers at the end of 2026. Matt King/Getty Images

Monday, April 21

CommBank Stadium, 4pm (AEST)

Tigers: 1. Jahream Bula 2. Sunia Turuva 3. Brent Naden 4. Starford To'a 5. Luke Laulilii 6. Jarome Luai 7. Adam Doueihi 8. Terrell May 9. Apisai Koroisau 10. Fonua Pole 11. Samuela Fainu 12. Alex Seyfarth 13. Alex Twal Bench: 14. Tallyn Da Silva 15. Royce Hunt 16. Jack Bird 17. Sione Fainu Reserves: 18. Tony Sukkar 19. Heath Mason 20. Kit Laulilii 21. Solomona Faataape 22. Tristan Hope

Eels: 1. Isaiah Iongi 2. Josh Addo-Carr 3. Viliami Penisini 4. Sean Russell 5. Bailey Simonsson 6. Dylan Brown 7. Mitchell Moses 8. Jack Williams 9. Ryley Smith 10. Junior Paulo 11. Kelma Tuilagi 12. Kitione Kautoga 13. J'maine Hopgood Bench: 14. Dylan Walker 15. Luca Moretti 16. Matt Doorey 17. Sam Tuivaiti Reserves: 18. Ryan Matterson 19. Joash Papali'i 20. Dean Hawkins 21. Brendan Hands 22. Jordan Samrani

Officials

Referee: Liam Kennedy Touchies: Drew Oultram, Phil Henderson Bunker: Adam Gee

Prediction: The Tigers were able to cut the Knights' defence up out wide last week for a comfortable victory, while the Eels could not stop the Raiders from running up a big score. This Easter Monday clash is always fiercely contested in front of a healthy crowd. On form alone the Tigers should win this one, but don't underestimate the kick in the teeth the club has endured with the Lachie Galvin news and his subsequent dropping from the team.

Tip: Tigers by 4

PointsBet odds: Tigers $1.65 (-3.5 $1.85) Eels $2.25 (+3.5 $1.95)

BYE: Cowboys:

All odds correct at time of publication. Check pointsbet.com.au for the latest.