We have something new for the 2025 NRL season. With last season's final table acting as a starting order, each week we will move teams up, down or nowhere at all, depending on their performances on the weekend.

This week we saw outstanding performances from both the Roosters and Panthers, giving fans hope that they might one day end up at the pointy end of this board. The Broncos, Dragons and Dolphins all stepped on snakes in Brisbane.

The results won't match the 2025 NRL competition ladder, but will give an alternative indication of how well each team is travelling.

Last year's finishing order: 1. Storm, 2. Panthers, 3. Roosters, 4. Sharks, 5. Cowboys, 6. Bulldogs, 7. Sea Eagles, 8. Knight, 9. Raiders, 10. Dolphins, 11. Dragons, 12. Broncos, 13. Warriors, 14. Titans, 15. Eels, 16. Rabbitohs, 17. Tigers

1. Raiders - steady

The Raiders faced the Storm to bring down the curtain on Magic Round, and the intensity was worthy of the grand finale. The Raiders fell behind early in the fiery clash, unable to control the fleet-footed Sualauvi Faalogo. Down 14-0, the Green Machine fought back with two tries of their own, the second a bulldozing effort from Matt Timoko. Down 18-12 with under two minutes remaining, the comeback kings scored an incredible try through Kaeo Weekes. The conversion was kicked in torrential rain to send the game into golden point extra time. Raiders forward Hudson Young ran hard from 30 metres out and was hit high, giving Jamal Fogarty to kick the winning penalty.

2. Bulldogs - ladder up 1

The NRL ladder-topping Bulldogs started strongly against the Titans, with 'six again' calls helping them dominate possession and territory. The Titans lost their halfback early after he bravely placed himself in front of a changing Viliame Kikau. From the very next play, the Bulldogs bombed to the corner and scored the first try of the match to a leaping Jacob Kiraz. They were in again soon after through a Jacob Preston offload, before conceding two tries to the Titans. Crichton's goal kicking kept them ahead 12-10 at the break, before he set up a Kiraz try to start the second half. They scored two more tries as Preston crossed and Kiraz completed his hat trick before defensive lapses allowed the Titans in for two. The game was always under control as Reed Mahoney completed the scoring with two minutes remaining.

3. Storm - snake down 1

Melbourne took on the red-hot Raiders in the final game of Magic Round and the opening exchanges were semifinal-like in intensity. The Storm opened the scoring thanks to a brilliant run from Sualauvi Faalogo, which was followed by a clever cross-field kick by Cameron Munster. Faalogo was instrumental in the next brilliant try, skirting the defence from inside his own half he put in a centering kick at full pace hitting Ryan Papenhuyzen on the chest down the middle of the field. The Raiders scored two of their own to trail 14-12 at half time before Faalogo was at it again diving in the corner to extend the Storm lead. At 18-12 a Storm field goal was disallowed, before the Raiders levelled the score in the dying minutes. After several dubious calls in golden point, the Raiders kicked a penalty goal to win another thriller.

4. Sharks - ladder up 1

Cronulla opened the scoring against the Eels within the first 10 minutes. They scored their second just before the break to go to oranges with a 12-6 lead. The Sharks scored the first try of the second half with some brilliant backline wizardry culminating in a perfect grubber kick to Samuel Stonestreet. They managed another before the Eels scored their second, and were always well in control of the game.

5. Warriors - ladder up 2

The Warriors took on the Cowboys and looked to be well in control of the game, with a dominant first-half performance. Half Luke Metcalf scored the first of his two tries in the ninth minute as the Warriors rolled through and around the Cowboys defence. At the break they were all but home with a 28-12 lead, but, as the Warriors are want to do on the odd occasion, the scoring dried up and the Cowboys charged home. Despite letting in three tries and giving their enthusiastic fans an almighty scare, they rallied and scrambled well to hold on for a vital victory.

Chanel Harris-Tavita celebrates with teammates during the Warriors' Round 9 win over the Cowboys. Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images

6. Cowboys - snake down 2

The Cowboys took on the Warriors with a chance to prove their finals' credentials. The Warriors had the better of play in the first half, dominating through the middle, and led 28-12 at the break. But the Cowboys were not done, scoring the only three tries of the second half, threatening to overrun the Warriors. Despite clawing their way back to within four points with almost a quarter of the game to go, they just could not manage the final blow against the resolute Warriors.

7. Tigers - ladder up 1

The Tigers took on the Dragons in Saturday night's feature game and stuck to their flamboyant passing game despite the less-than-ideal conditions. They matched the Dragons try-for-try in the first 20 minutes before kicking ahead with the next three tries before halftime to lead 26-10 at the break. They then allowed the Dragons right back into the game in the second half conceding the next two tries before Adam Doueihi scored to stop the Dragons' charge. It was an encouraging display of resilience under pressure from the Tigers.

Jahream Bula celebrates as he runs over the try line for the Tigers. Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images

8. Broncos - snake down 2

Brisbane started their clash with the struggling Panthers playing at a superior level to the reigning premiers. They were quicker and slicker in every aspect of the game, scoring the first try through Ben Hunt after nine minutes. Hunt beat Nathan Cleary and Dylan Edwards too easily to gather a pinpoint Adam Reynolds bomb. It was all Panthers from that point on, as the Broncos were unable to stop a master class from their nemesis Nathan Cleary. It was a dismal effort from the Broncos as the rain pelted down and the Panthers ran rings around them.

9. Panthers - ladder up 5

Penrith struggled early to match the enthusiasm and speed of the Broncos. After conceding the first try to an Adam Reynolds bomb, they struck back through a clever Nathan Cleary chip to centre Izack Tago. The scores locked at 6-6 and the initial Broncos onslaught waning, the Panthers fired up as the rain belted down. They scored two more converted tries before the break, with Cleary scoring the third in a manner which echoed his grand final winning effort against the Broncos in the 2023 decider. The Panthers raced to a massive 26-8 lead with an early second-half try and scored another to complete the humiliation.

10. Roosters - ladder up 5

The Roosters took on the improving Dolphins in the second game of the first night of Magic Round and dominated up the middle and out wide early. Victor Radley caused havoc all night with his running and ball play, and James Tedesco was setting the outside backs alight. Into the second half they continued to dominate with Mark Nawaqanitawase impressing. They scored a total of seven tries against the Dolphins, but would not have been too happy with conceding three late tries.

11. Sea Eagles - bye - steady

12. Dragons - snake down 3

The Dragons faced the Tigers in the last game on Saturday and managed to match them in attack early in a game where defence was not a high priority. Down 20-10 right on halftime Jaydn Su'A dived over for a much-needed Dragons' try. Unfortunately, he inexplicably dropped the ball as he went to ground. Jahream Bula scooped up the spoils in his own in-goal area and raced 100 metres for a try and a 26-10 lead at the break. In the second half, the Dragons struck back scoring two tries to bring themselves right back into it at 26-22 down. However, another try to the Tigers killed off the fightback.

13. Dolphins - snake down 3

The 'Phins were one of two teams enjoying home advantage for Magic Round, but were slow out of the gates, allowing the Roosters to build a 14-0 lead. They crept back into the game before halftime through the high-flying Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow. Into the second half the Roosters scored first to regain a 12-point lead and then struck again shortly after. The Dolphins were forced to do a lot of defending and they weren't doing it very well, conceding a total of seven tries. They managed to cross for three late consolation tries to make the score slightly more respectable.

14. Knights - ladder up 2

The Knights have been dismal in attack this season, but found some spark against a decimated Rabbitohs side, scoring three tries in the first 12 minutes to launch Day 2 of Magic Round. Fletcher Sharpe was at his elusive best, crossing for a hat trick on the day, while the rest of the backs looked much more dangerous than in previous weeks. Kalyn Ponga was perfect from the kicking tee, converting all five tries in the comfortable victory.

15. Rabbitohs - snake down 3

The injury-ravaged Bunnies were blown off the park early by the Knights, conceding three tries in the opening 12 minutes to trail 18-0. They had no answers to the Knights' backs, letting in two more tries after the break. A second-half injury to their best player, Jye Gray, certainly didn't help their cause. They only managed to break their duck with 15 minutes remaining through a try to Isaiah Tass.

16. Eels - snake down 3

Parramatta, fresh from a week off, opened Magic Round against the Sharks and would have been disappointed to allow their more favoured rivals to score first within 10 minutes. In the 34th minute they managed to level the scores at 6-6 through some classic Josh Addo-Carr finishing. Just before the break the Sharks were in again and the Eels struggled from that point onwards. Addo-Carr crossed for his double in the 60th minute, but the game was gone by that point. They have been much better with Mitchell Moses back in the team, but will need to improve again if they want to advance any closer to the Top 8.

17. Titans - steady

The Titans were mixing it early with the Bulldogs but lost halfback Tom Weaver after six minutes when he put his head in the wrong position trying to tackle Viliame Kikau on his own try-line. From there the Bulldogs scored a couple of quick tries before the Titans were able to strike back through tries to Beau Fermor and Phillip Sami, the second from a Tino Fa'asuamaleaui chip and chase. Brian Kelly was thrown the kicking tee in Weaver's absence and had a shocker. The Titans fell away after the break to allow the Bulldogs to dominate.