State of Origin Game I: Blues storm Maroons' fortress for 19-year Origin first

NSW's forwards set the platform for their State of Origin defence as the Blues achieved a 19-year first in an 18-6 defeat of Queensland in Brisbane.

The visitors dominated on Wednesday night, missed conversions from all four tries, flattering the Maroons as they sunk to a second-straight defeat at a packed Suncorp Stadium.

The Blues were made to sweat for their win, losing Brian To'o to the sin-bin on the stroke of halftime when he tackled Xavier Coates in the air as the Maroons winger attempted to plant a try.

There was no penalty try but it did leave the Blues exposed, beginning the second half.

They looked up to the task when six men bundled Valentine Holmes into touch.

But from the next play Coates scored, Jeremiah Nanai's pinpoint hit on Latrell Mitchell sending the ball loose and the Maroons pouncing.

At 14-6 it was still anyone's game, both sides error-riddled under fatigue as the quality descended.

Zac Lomax of the Blues celebrates his second try of the night. Chris Hyde/Getty Images

Two-try hero Zac Lomax and Connor Watson combined to produce the moment, both somehow popping offloads in tackles and Dylan Edwards scoring the clincher with eight minutes to play.

Halves Mitchell Moses and Nathan Cleary clicked in their partnership debut while Stephen Crichton shrugged off his early-week injury crisis.

Mitchell was also immense in his Origin return.

That was all made possible by a dominant Blues pack, with man-of-the-match Payne Haas topping 150 metres.

Combined it helped NSW win a second straight game at Suncorp after last year's decider and win three Origin matches anywhere in a row for the first time since 2005-2006.

"That first set we went about 100 metres and just knew we were on," Moses told Nine's broadcast.

"Our back five and our middles were outstanding for the whole 80.

"It allowed Nathan the front foot the whole game."

Dylan Edwards makes a ruin for the Blues. Chris Hyde/Getty Images

The Blues' go-forward quietened the capacity crowd in the first half, the Maroons giving away three ruck penalties inside the first 10 minutes to gift the visitors field position.

Harry Grant was ineffective at hooker while Pat Carrigan missed five tackles and had the Maroons pack's only tackle break at half-time, compared to 12 from the Blues forwards.

"We just shot ourselves in the foot in the first half," Queensland five-eighth Cameron Munster said.

"We gave them too many opportunities and too many piggybacks (penalties). And we just defended for too long.

"It's pretty frustrating."

NSW's dominance didn't show on the scoreboard until later in the half, Payne Haas breaking the line and offloading before Lomax scored after 24 minutes.

To'o crossed four minutes later, Mitchell's brilliant, mid-air offload setting that try up before a slick left-to-right movement allowed Lomax to score his second.

Cleary -- eventually relieved of kicking duties -- missed all three conversions though, the Maroons heading to the sheds down just 14-2 after To'o was sin-binned for his aerial antics.

The series heads to Perth for game two on June 18, Optus Stadium a happy hunting ground for the Blues after heavy wins in the only two Origins staged at the venue.