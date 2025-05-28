Open Extended Reactions

It has long been said that the State of Origin is won by the team that can capitalise on the big moments in the game. With Game I done and won we take a look at the big moments that decided the Origin opener in Brisbane.

Big Tino can't help himself

On two occasions early in the first half, with the Blues set to work their way from their own line, Tino Fa'asuamaleaui found himself wanting to add a bit of added spice to the first tackle. It was an attempt to stamp his authority on the game and let the back three know they were in for some pain on the night. Unfortunately for Tino, the referees don't allow that kind of behaviour anymore, not even in State of Origin, and the Blues were gifted with two penalties to ease the pressure.

Flying Lomax negated early

The first aerial kick to Zac Lomax from Nathan Cleary was pin-point accurate and the lanky Eels winger rose above to take the ball cleanly on the Queensland line. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow was there to contain him as he landed and knocked his arms as he tried to offload to supports. It was a play that more often than not leads to a try to Lomax. The Blues went to the same tactic not long after and forced a knock-on from Valentine Holmes as Lomax charged through. Lomax went on to score two tries, but they were both from more conventional approaches.

Valentine Holmes spills a high ball. Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

Critter Magic

With plenty of Queensland defenders in attendance and the Blues shuffling it around, going nowhere, centre Stephen Crichton called for the ball and caught a looped pass from Dylan Edwards. He had Zac Lomax outside him, but at least four Maroons players coming across in cover. Knowing he had to give Lomax some extra room to operate, he took off at a speed that made the leading cover defender baulk, thinking he would be needed to stop Crichton. The moment he paused and turned in, Crichton had him. One more step and he fired a perfect pass to Lomax, who was unmarked and over for the opening try of the match.