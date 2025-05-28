It has long been said that the State of Origin is won by the team that can capitalise on the big moments in the game. With Game I done and won we take a look at the big moments that decided the Origin opener in Brisbane.
Big Tino can't help himself
On two occasions early in the first half, with the Blues set to work their way from their own line, Tino Fa'asuamaleaui found himself wanting to add a bit of added spice to the first tackle. It was an attempt to stamp his authority on the game and let the back three know they were in for some pain on the night. Unfortunately for Tino, the referees don't allow that kind of behaviour anymore, not even in State of Origin, and the Blues were gifted with two penalties to ease the pressure.
Flying Lomax negated early
The first aerial kick to Zac Lomax from Nathan Cleary was pin-point accurate and the lanky Eels winger rose above to take the ball cleanly on the Queensland line. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow was there to contain him as he landed and knocked his arms as he tried to offload to supports. It was a play that more often than not leads to a try to Lomax. The Blues went to the same tactic not long after and forced a knock-on from Valentine Holmes as Lomax charged through. Lomax went on to score two tries, but they were both from more conventional approaches.
Critter Magic
With plenty of Queensland defenders in attendance and the Blues shuffling it around, going nowhere, centre Stephen Crichton called for the ball and caught a looped pass from Dylan Edwards. He had Zac Lomax outside him, but at least four Maroons players coming across in cover. Knowing he had to give Lomax some extra room to operate, he took off at a speed that made the leading cover defender baulk, thinking he would be needed to stop Crichton. The moment he paused and turned in, Crichton had him. One more step and he fired a perfect pass to Lomax, who was unmarked and over for the opening try of the match.
Latrell joins the party
Not to be overshadowed by his centre partner, Latrell Mitchell showed his class not long after to send Brian To'o over for the Blues second try of the night. With Nathan Cleary working his magic, the ball was fired by Liam Martin to Mitchell, who had a defender instantly on him. He managed to catch and pass it while in mid-air to give To'o an uninterrupted passage to the line. The Blues were starting to take control of the game, with their big centres in the thick of it.
To'o in trouble before the break
With 50 seconds to go in the first half, a Queensland kick to Brian To'o finally paid off, the Penrith winger dropping the ball and giving the Maroons one last chance before the break. The Blues scrambled in defence to hold the Maroons out before they kicked it towards To'o again. Xavier Coates flew way above the diminutive To'o who grabbed at him while he was in the air and before he received the ball. The ball fell clear and Queensland were awarded a penalty and To'o was sent to the sin bin for 10 minutes.
Second half madness
Early after the break, Zac Lomax ran the ball out from under his own posts and veteran halfback Daly Cherry-Evans deftly stripped the ball from his grasp. From the ensuing scrum, the ball was shifted to the left where Valentine Holmes took the ball under the close gaze of Stephen Crichton. Holmes hesitated, allowing Crichton to be joined by a pack of Blues defenders to drive him into touch. Blues ball, and in the very first tackle Latrell Mitchell was crunched by Jeremiah Nanai and the ball came loose. Debutant Robert Toia flicked a pass to Coates who was off to the corner to score Queensland's first try of the game.
Cleary goes back to Zac to wrap the match
With New South Wales attacking the Queensland line, leading 14-6, and with eight minutes remaining, they turned to the high ball to Lomax again. It came on the back of a run of set restart calls, which Queensland gallantly defended. Lomax flew for the pin-point Cleary kick and gathered it in one-handed. Again he landed in a sea of defenders, but managed to pass it along the ground to Connor Watson who dashed at the line before being held up. He managed to pop a pass to Dylan Edwards who crashed over to take the score to 18-6.