NSW five-eighth Mitch Moses has been ruled out of the second State of Origin match after suffering a calf strain at training.

The injury is a big blow to the Blues' hopes of sealing a series victory in Perth on Wednesday.

Mitchell Moses of the Blues is tackled by Moeaki Fotuaika and Tino Fa'asuamaleaui Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

The Blues will determine the Parramatta five-eighth's replacement later on Thursday afternoon, with Jarome Luai and Matt Burton the leading options.

Moses was preferred to Luai for the opening game of the series, while Burton was named replacement player for game two.