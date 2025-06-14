Bostock's four tries fire Dolphins to destroy Cowboys

Open Extended Reactions

The Dolphins have surged to sixth position on the NRL ladder, with four tries to winger Jack Bostock and another masterclass by halves Kodi Nikorima and Isaiya Katoa firing a 58-4 thrashing of North Queensland.

Four-try hero Bostock, who will surely represent NSW in the future, ensured the Dolphins entered the stratosphere for attacking football and defensive resolve in sequence.

The ruthless Dolphins became just the sixth side in premiership history to win three consecutive games by at least 36 points after a 56-6 win over St George Illawarra and 44-8 victory over Canterbury.

Former Cowboys centre Brent Tate said on Fox League it was "one of the worst" performances by the club he has seen, despite them missing four State of Origin stars.

The Dolphins have won seven of their past 10 matches and are clearly the best-coached and performed side of all the Queensland teams.

Jake Averillo of the Dolphins scores a try Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images

With their four best forwards out for the season, the response of the side from a 0-4 start to the campaign has been nothing short of extraordinary under coach Kristian Woolf.

Their oldest forwards Felise Kaufusi, 33, and Mark Nicholls, 35, led the pack up front in Townsville on Saturday with gusto and grunt.

Nikorima has been the unsung hero of the Dolphins' resurgence.

Katoa, with the most try assists this season, has got all the raps and rightly so, but his veteran partner has been a linchpin figure.

Both were electric against the Cowboys, who have won just one of their past six games.

The Cowboys suffered a major blow in the warm-up when star forward Jason Taumalolo withdrew with a concern over an injured calf that had kept him out of action since round nine.

Bostock scored early before Kaufusi was binned for a high shot on Cowboys replacement half Tom Duffy, minutes after stand-in captain Scott Drinkwater was also hit high. Both Cowboys went off for HIAs.

Down to 12 men, the Dolphins were far too classy for the Cowboys, with Nikorima and Katoa creating a second try for Bostock.

Katoa sliced through to put rampaging back-rower Oryn Keeley over under the sticks for a 16-0 lead.

The Cowboys caught out the Dolphins on the short side with a slick move from Drinkwater to put winger Murray Taulagi over in the corner, but that was their only joy.

Dolphins utility Kurt Donoghoe scored on the cusp of halftime for the Dolphins to lead 22-4 at the break.

From there it was all the Dolphins, with Bostock, outstanding fill-in fullback Jake Averillo, devastating centre Herbie Farnworth, tough-as-teak Ray Stone and Nikorima all continuing the try-scoring extravaganza.