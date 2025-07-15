Open Extended Reactions

The NRL season rolls on beyond State of Origin and towards the finals. There are a whole stack of teams who still have finals aspirations and now is the time to sort the chaff from the wheat.

Good luck with your tips.

Thursday, July 17

Suncorp Stadium, 7:50pm (AEST)

Dolphins: 1. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow 2. Jamayne Isaako 3. Max Feagai 4. Herbie Farnworth 5. Jake Averillo 6. Sean O'Sullivan 7. Isaiya Katoa 8. Francis Molo 9. Jeremy Marshall-King 10. Aublix Tawha 11. Connelly Lemuelu 12. Oryn Keeley 13. Kurt Donoghoe Bench: 14. Harrison Graham 15. Ray Stone 16. Josh Kerr 17. Peter Hola Reserves: 18. Tevita Naufahu 19. Kenny Bromwich 20. LJ Nonu 21. Trai Fuller 22. Ryan Jackson

Cowboys: 1. Scott Drinkwater 2. Jaxson Paulo 3. Braidon Burns 4. Zac Laybutt 5. Murray Taulagi 6. Jaxon Purdue 7. Tom Dearden 8. Thomas Mikaele 9. Reece Robson 10. Griffin Neame 11. Reuben Cotter 12. Jeremiah Nanai 13. Harrison Edwards Bench: 14. Karl Lawton 15. Kaiden Lahrs 16. Kai O'Donnell 17. Coen Hess Reserves: 18. Ryan Rivett 19. Robert Derby 20. Temple Kalepo 21. Marly Bitungane 22. Dane Aukafolau

Prediction: The Dolphins were flat last week against the Sharks, the question is whether it was because they were missing Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow or whether it was because they were missing Kodi Nikorima. The Cowboys mixed it with the Bulldogs for 80 minutes, but the Bulldogs weren't exactly in their game. In all, the form lines for this game a very muddled, but I'm going with the Dolphins.

Tip: Dolphins by 18

PointsBet odds: Dolphins $1.55 (-5.5 $1.90) Cowboys $2.45 (+5.5 $1.90)

Friday, July 18

Sharks Stadium, 6pm (AEST)

Sharks: 1. William Kennedy 2. Sione Katoa 3. Jesse Ramien 4. Siosifa Talakai 5. Ronaldo Mulitalo 6. Braydon Trindall 7. Nicho Hynes 8. Addin Fonua-Blake 9. Blayke Brailey 10. Oregon Kaufusi 11. Briton Nikora 12. Teig Wilton 13. Cameron McInnes Bench: 14. Daniel Atkinson 15. Jesse Colquhoun 16. Toby Rudolf 17. Braden Hamlin-Uele Reserves: 18. Billy Burns 19. Chris Veaila 20. Niwhai Puru 21. Samuel Stonestreet 22. Jayden Berrell

Roosters: 1. James Tedesco 2. Daniel Tupou 3. Billy Smith 4. Robert Toia 5. Mark Nawaqanitawase 6. Chad Townsend 7. Sam Walker 8. Naufahu Whyte 9. Connor Watson 10. Lindsay Collins 11. Angus Crichton 12. Salesi Foketi 13. Victor Radley Bench: 14. Zach Dockar-Clay 15. Blake Steep 16. Egan Butcher 17. Spencer Leniu Reserves: 18. Ethan King 19. Taylor Losalu 20. Sandon Smith 21. Benaiah Ioelu 22. Tom Rodwell

Prediction: The Sharks were too good for the Dolphins last week with Nicho Hynes having a blinder. The Roosters beat the Dragons in a real arm wrestle. The Roosters will be better with their Origin forwards rested and we know how the Sharks generally go against the stronger teams. At home the Sharks should win this, but I can't tip them.

Tip: Roosters by 12

PointsBet odds: Sharks $1.70 (-2.5 $1.95) Roosters $2.15 (+2.5 $1.85)

CommBank Stadium, 8pm (AEST)

Panthers: 1. Dylan Edwards 2. Thomas Jenkins 3. Paul Alamoti 4. Casey McLean 5. Brian To'o 6. Blaize Talagi 7. Brad Schneider 8. Moses Leota 9. Mitch Kenny 10. Lindsay Smith 11. Scott Sorensen 12. Luke Garner 13. Isaiah Papali'i Bench: 14. Daine Laurie 15. Liam Henry 16. Luron Patea 17. Matt Eisenhuth Reserves: 18. Jack Cole 19. Luke Sommerton 20. Mavrik Geyer 21. Harrison Hassett 22. Preston Riki

Rabbitohs: 1. Latrell Mitchell 2. Alex Johnston 3. Isaiah Tass 4. Tallis Duncan 5. Tyrone Munro 6. Jack Wighton 7. Jamie Humphreys 8. Tevita Tatola 9. Siliva Havili 10. Keaon Koloamatangi 11. Euan Aitken 12. Jacob Host 13. Jai Arrow Bench: 14. Peter Mamouzelos 15. Lachlan Hubner 16. Sean Keppie 17. Lewis Dodd Reserves: 18. Liam Le Blanc 19. Thomas Fletcher 20. Ryan Gray 21. Shaquai Mitchell 22. Ammaron Gudgeon

Prediction: The Panthers ran away from the Eels last week after a sluggish start, while the Rabbitohs enjoyed the week off after losing to the Sea Eagles the week before. Latrell Mitchell should be back at fullback and ready to fire if the Rabbitohs are to have any hope of salvaging their season. But, the Panthers, back to near full strength, should still be too good.

Tip: Panthers by 14

PointsBet odds: Panthers $1.25 (-12.5 $1.90) Rabbitohs $4 (+12.5 $1.90)

Nathan Cleary of the Panthers scores a try. Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Saturday, July 19

GIO Stadium, 3pm (AEST)

Raiders: 1. Kaeo Weekes 2. Jed Stuart 3. Matthew Timoko 4. Sebastian Kris 5. Xavier Savage 6. Ethan Strange 7. Jamal Fogarty 8. Josh Papali'i 9. Tom Starling 10. Joseph Tapine 11. Hudson Young 12. Zac Hosking 13. Corey Horsburgh Bench: 14. Owen Pattie 15. Simi Sasagi 16. Morgan Smithies 17. Ata Mariota Reserves: 18. Chevy Stewart 19. Trey Mooney 20. Noah Martin 21. Danny Levi 22. Ethan Sanders

Eels: 1. Isaiah Iongi 2. Zac Lomax 3. Bailey Simonsson 4. Sean Russell 5. Josh Addo-Carr 6. Joash Papali'i 7. Dean Hawkins 8. J'maine Hopgood 9. Ryley Smith 10. Junior Paulo 11. Charlie Guymer 12. Jack Williams 13. Dylan Walker Bench: 14. Tallyn Da Silva 15. Jordan Samrani 16. Matt Doorey 17. Sam Tuivaiti Reserves: 18. Dylan Brown 19. Dan Keir 20. Toni Mataele 21. Ronald Volkman 22. Haze Dunster

Prediction: The ladder-topping Raiders had last week off after beating the Dragons the week before, while the Eels mixed it with the Panthers in the first half last week before falling away badly after the break. On form and ladder position, the Raiders should win this comfortably, but don't be surprised if it's not a complete walk in the park for them.

Tip: Raiders by 10

PointsBet odds: Raiders $1.28 (-11.5 $1.80) Eels $3.70 (+11.5 $2)

Accor Stadium, 5:30pm (AEST)

Bulldogs: 1. Connor Tracey 2. Jacob Kiraz 3. Enari Tuala 4. Stephen Crichton 5. Jethro Rinakama 6. Matt Burton 7. Lachlan Galvin 8. Max King 9. Reed Mahoney 10. Samuel Hughes 11. Viliame Kikau 12. Jacob Preston 13. Jaeman Salmon Bench: 14. Kurt Mann 15. Harry Hayes 16. Josh Curran 17. Bailey Hayward Reserves: 19. Sitili Tupouniua 20. Blake Wilson 21. Daniel Suluka-Fifita 22. Kurtis Morrin 23. Toby Sexton

Dragons: 1. Clinton Gutherson 2. Tyrell Sloan 3. Moses Suli 4. Valentine Holmes 5. Sione Finau 6. Lyhkan King-Togia 7. Kyle Flanagan 8. Emre Guler 9. Damien Cook 10. David Klemmer 11. Luciano Leilua 12. Jaydn Su'A 13. Jack de Belin Bench: 14. Jacob Liddle 15. Blake Lawrie 16. Hamish Stewart 17. Michael Molo Reserves: 18. Corey Allan 19. Loko Jnr Pasifiki Tonga 20. Lachlan Ilias 21. Mathew Feagai 22. Nicholas Tsougranis

Prediction: The Bulldogs were scratchy last week as they battled last minute line-up changes and missing Origin stars to beat the Cowboys. The Dragons gave the Roosters a good run and really could have won. The Bulldogs really have to win this game to get their campaign well and truly back on track.

Tip: Bulldogs by 8

PointsBet odds: Bulldogs $1.35 (-9.5 $1.85) Dragons $3.20 (+9.5 $1.95)

Toby Sexton of the Bulldogs kicks the ball against the Dragons. Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

AAMI Park, 7:35pm (AEST)

Storm: 1. Nick Meaney 2. Kane Bradley 3. Jack Howarth 4. Grant Anderson 5. Xavier Coates 6. Cameron Munster 7. Jahrome Hughes 8. Stefano Utoikamanu 9. Harry Grant 10. Josh King 11. Shawn Blore 12. Eliesa Katoa 13. Trent Loiero Bench: 14. Tyran Wishart 15. Tui Kamikamica 16. Nelson Asofa-Solomona 17. Ativalu Lisati Reserves: 18. Joe Chan 19. Bronson Garlick 20. Jonah Pezet 21. Siulagi Tuimalatu-Brown 22. Lazarus Vaalepu

Sea Eagles: 1. Lehi Hopoate 2. Jason Saab 3. Tolutau Koula 4. Tom Trbojevic 5. Reuben Garrick 6. Luke Brooks 7. Daly Cherry-Evans 8. Matthew Lodge 9. Jazz Tevaga 10. Siosiua Taukeiaho 11. Corey Waddell 12. Ben Trbojevic 13. Jake Trbojevic Bench: 14. Jake Simpkin 15. Tommy Talau 16. Ethan Bullemor 17. Toafofoa Sipley Reserves: 18. Aaron Schoupp 19. Clayton Faulalo 20. Caleb Navale 21. Joey Walsh 22. Gordon Chan Kum Tong

Prediction: The Storm were off their game in the first half last week, before Jahrome Hughes took control and destroyed the Knights. The Sea Eagles enjoyed a rest after comfortably beating the the Rabbitohs the week before. This game is always hotly contested with plenty of bad blood between the two. The Sea Eagles will be up for a big one, but the Storm should come away with the points.

Tip: Storms by 10

PointsBet odds: Storm $1.35 (-9.5 $1.85) Sea Eagles $3.20 (+9.5 $1.95)

Sunday, July 20

Leichhardt Oval, 2pm (AEST)

Tigers: 1. Sunia Turuva 2. Charlie Staines 3. Taylan May 4. Starford To'a 5. Jeral Skelton 6. Jarome Luai 7. Latu Fainu 8. Terrell May 9. Apisai Koroisau 10. Alex Twal 11. Alex Seyfarth 12. Tony Sukkar 13. Adam Doueihi Bench: 14. Tristan Hope 15. Sione Fainu 16. Fonua Pole 17. Jack Bird Reserves: 18. Brent Naden 19. Heath Mason 20. Kit Laulilii 21. Luke Laulilii 22. Krystian Mapapalangi

Titans: 1. AJ Brimson 2. Jaylan De Groot 3. Brian Kelly 4. Jojo Fifita 5. Phillip Sami 6. Kieran Foran 7. Jayden Campbell 8. Moeaki Fotuaika 9. Sam Verrills 10. Reagan Campbell-Gillard 11. Chris Randall 12. Beau Fermor 13. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui Bench: 14. Alofiana Khan-Pereira 15. Jaimin Jolliffe 16. David Fifita 17. Klese Haas Reserves: 18. Iszac Fa'asumaleaui 19. Jacob Alick-Wiencke 20. Arama Hau 21. Sean Mullany 22. Tom Weaver

Prediction: The Tigers took on the Warriors in New Zealand last week and finished a close second, while the Titans tried to match it with the Broncos, but ultimately could only win the error count. This should be a very entertaining game, which I suspect the Titans might win, but I won't tip against the Tigers at Leichhardt Oval.

Tip: Tigers by 8

PointsBet odds: Tigers $1.55 (-5.5 $1.90) Titans $2.45 (+5.5 $1.90)

McDonald Jones Stadium, 4:05pm (AEST)

Knights: 1. Dane Gagai 2. Dominic Young 3. Fletcher Hunt 4. Bradman Best 5. Greg Marzhew 6. Jackson Hastings 7. Jack Cogger 8. Jacob Saifiti 9. Jayden Brailey 10. Leo Thompson 11. Brodie Jones 12. Kai Pearce-Paul 13. Phoenix Crossland Bench: 14. Tyson Gamble 15. Mathew Croker 16. Tyson Frizell 17. Jermaine McEwen Reserves: 18. Thomas Cant 19. James Schiller 20. Elijah Leaumoana 21. Jack Hetherington 22. Kyle McCarthy

Warriors: 1. Taine Tuaupiki 2. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak 3. Adam Pompey 4. Kurt Capewell 5. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck 6. Chanel Harris-Tavita 7. Tanah Boyd 8. James Fisher-Harris 9. Wayde Egan 10. Jackson Ford 11. Leka Halasima 12. Marata Niukore 13. Erin Clark Bench: 14. Te Maire Martin 15. Jacob Laban 16. Demitric Vaimauga 17. Tanner Stowers-Smith Reserves: 18. Samuel Healey 20. Eddie Ieremia 21. Bunty Afoa 22. Ali Leiataua 23. Kayliss Fatialofa

Prediction: The Knights put in a good first half performance last week against the Storm, but failed to re-enter the arena after oranges. The Warriors had a tougher than expected assignment against the Tigers at home. The Warriors will be keen to maintain their position in the Top 4 and should win this.

Tip: Warriors by 12

PointsBet odds: Knights $2.75 (+6.5 $1.90) Warriors $1.45 (-6.5 $1.90)

BYE:

Broncos

