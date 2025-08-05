There were more upsets in Round 22 of the 2025 NRL season, with struggling teams keen to show their more fancied rivals that they are good enough to play finals, even if they won't quite make it this season.
This week we have some absolutely cracking contests, with finals football coming early, and other clashes set to end finals aspirations and decide wooden spoon winners.
Good luck with your tips.
Thursday, August 7
Melbourne Storm vs. Brisbane Broncos
AAMI Park, 7:50pm (AEST)
Storm: 1. Ryan Papenhuyzen 2. Grant Anderson 3. Jack Howarth 4. Nick Meaney 5. Xavier Coates 6. Cameron Munster 7. Tyran Wishart 8. Stefano Utoikamanu 9. Harry Grant 10. Josh King 11. Shawn Blore 12. Eliesa Katoa 13. Trent Loiero Bench: 14. Jonah Pezet 15. Ativalu Lisati 16. Tui Kamikamica 17. Joe Chan Reserves: 18. Kane Bradley 19. Bronson Garlick 20. Siulagi Tuimalatu-Brown 21. Alec MacDonald 22. Lazarus Vaalepu
Broncos: 1. Reece Walsh 2. Selwyn Cobbo 3. Kotoni Staggs 4. Gehamat Shibasaki 5. Deine Mariner 6. Ezra Mam 7. Adam Reynolds 8. Corey Jensen 9. Ben Hunt 10. Payne Haas 11. Jack Gosiewski 12. Jordan Riki 13. Patrick Carrigan Bench: 14. Billy Walters 15. Kobe Hetherington 16. Ben Talty 17. Jaiyden Hunt Reserves: 18. Tyson Smoothy 19. Jesse Arthars 20. Cory Paix 21. Josiah Karapani 22. Va'a Semu
Officials
Referee: Grant Atkins Touchies: Matt Noyen, Chris Sutton Bunker: Chris Butler
Prediction: This promises to be one of the clashes of the year, with both teams very keen to finish in the Top 4. Last week the Storm struggled to put the Eels away, while the Broncos lapped the Rabbitohs in Brisbane. The Broncos will ride into town full of confidence and are thoroughly testing my "never tip against the Storm" golden rule.
Tip: Storm by 6
PointsBet odds: Storm $1.45 (-6.5 $2) Broncos $2.75 (+6.5 $1.80)
Friday, August 8
Newcastle Knights vs. Penrith Panthers
McDonald Jones Stadium, 6pm (AEST)
Knights: 1. Dane Gagai 2. Dominic Young 3. Fletcher Hunt 4. Bradman Best 5. Greg Marzhew 6. Jakob Arthur 7. Jack Cogger 8. Jacob Saifiti 9. Jayden Brailey 10. Leo Thompson 11. Jermaine McEwen 12. Kai Pearce-Paul 13. Phoenix Crossland Bench: 14. Thomas Cant 15. Mathew Croker 16. Tyson Frizell 17. Elijah Leaumoana Reserves: 18. Tyson Gamble 19. Jackson Hastings 20. Kyle McCarthy 21. Jack Hetherington 22. Matthew Arthur
Panthers: 1. Dylan Edwards 2. Thomas Jenkins 3. Izack Tago 4. Casey McLean 5. Brian To'o 6. Blaize Talagi 7. Nathan Cleary 8. Moses Leota 9. Mitch Kenny 10. Lindsay Smith 11. Luke Garner 12. Liam Martin 13. Isaiah Papali'i Bench: 14. Brad Schneider 15. Liam Henry 16. Matt Eisenhuth 17. Scott Sorensen Reserves: 18. Paul Alamoti 19. Jack Cole 20. Daine Laurie 21. Mavrik Geyer 22. Luke Sommerton
Officials
Referee: Wyatt Raymond Touchies: Michael Wise, Kasey Badger Bunker: Ashley Klein
Prediction: The Knights enjoyed last week off while the Panthers were on their way to thumping the Titans, but forgot to come out after halftime. Ivan Cleary will have barely finished shaking his head after that effort, as they look to play a full 80 minutes against the Knights. Newcastle remain in a battle to avoid the wooden spoon and will be up for this clash, but should find the Panthers a bit too hot.
Tip: Panthers by 16
PointsBet odds: Knights $4 (+12.5 $1.85) Panthers $1.25 (-12.5 $1.95)
Canberra Raiders vs. Manly Warringah Sea Eagles
GIO Stadium, 8pm (AEST)
Raiders: 1. Kaeo Weekes 2. Jed Stuart 3. Matthew Timoko 4. Sebastian Kris 5. Xavier Savage 6. Ethan Strange 7. Jamal Fogarty 8. Josh Papali'i 9. Tom Starling 10. Joseph Tapine 11. Hudson Young 12. Zac Hosking 13. Corey Horsburgh Bench: 14. Owen Pattie 15. Simi Sasagi 16. Morgan Smithies 17. Ata Mariota Reserves: 18. Noah Martin 19. Danny Levi 20. Manaia Waitere 21. Trey Mooney 22. Ethan Sanders
Sea Eagles: 1. Tom Trbojevic 2. Jason Saab 3. Tolutau Koula 4. Tommy Talau 5. Reuben Garrick 6. Luke Brooks 7. Daly Cherry-Evans 8. Matthew Lodge 9. Jazz Tevaga 10. Siosiua Taukeiaho 11. Corey Waddell 12. Michael Chee Kam 13. Jake Trbojevic Bench: 14. Jake Simpkin 15. Aaron Schoupp 16. Ethan Bullemor 17. Toafofoa Sipley Reserves: 18. Caleb Navale 19. Clayton Faulalo 20. Simione Laiafi 21. Joey Walsh 22. Gordon Chan Kum Tong
Officials
Referee: Peter Gough Touchies: Jarrod Cole, Nick Pelgrave Bunker: Chris Butler
Prediction: The Raiders were upset by the Dragons last week at a very wet and windy WIN Stadium, while the Sea Eagles were very disappointing against the Roosters. The Raiders at home should bounce back from that performance and well and truly put the Sea Eagles' season to the sword.
Tip: Raiders by 22
PointsBet odds: Raiders $1.44 (-7.5 $1.85) Sea Eagles $2.80 (+7.5 $1.95)
Saturday, August 9
St George Illawarra Dragons vs. Cronulla Sutherland Sharks
Jubilee Stadium, 3pm (AEST)
Dragons: 1. Clinton Gutherson 2. Tyrell Sloan 3. Moses Suli 4. Mathew Feagai 5. Corey Allan 6. Lyhkan King-Togia 7. Kyle Flanagan 8. Emre Guler 9. Damien Cook 10. David Klemmer 11. Luciano Leilua 12. Michael Molo 13. Jack de Belin Bench: 14. Jacob Liddle 15. Hamish Stewart 16. Hame Sele 17. Blake Lawrie Reserves: 18. Hayden Buchanan 19. Ben Murdoch-Masila 20. Lachlan Ilias 21. Jacob Halangahu 22. Loko Jnr Pasifiki Tonga
Sharks: 1. William Kennedy 2. Sione Katoa 3. Jesse Ramien 4. Siosifa Talakai 5. Ronaldo Mulitalo 6. Braydon Trindall 7. Nicho Hynes 8. Addin Fonua-Blake 9. Blayke Brailey 10. Oregon Kaufusi 11. Briton Nikora 12. Teig Wilton 13. Cameron McInnes Bench: 14. Daniel Atkinson 15. Toby Rudolf 16. Thomas Hazelton 17. Braden Hamlin-Uele Reserves: 18. Billy Burns 19. Mawene Hiroti 20. Hohepa Puru 21. Jayden Berrell 22. Samuel Stonestreet
Officials
Referee: Ashley Klein Touchies: Daniel Luttringer, Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski Bunker: Chris Butler
Prediction: The Dragons shocked everyone last week by beating the Raiders in Wollongong, while the Sharks proved way too good for the visiting Cowboys. This game will not be the walkover the Sharks are hoping for, as the Dragons would like nothing more than to damage their local rivals' finals chances with another shock win.
Tip: Sharks by 4
PointsBet odds: Dragons $2.55 (+5.5 $1.95) Sharks $1.52 (-5.5 $1.85)
Dolphins vs. Sydney Roosters
Suncorp Stadium, 5:30pm (AEST)
Dolphins: 1. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow 2. Jamayne Isaako 3. Max Feagai 4. Tevita Naufahu 5. Jake Averillo 6. Kodi Nikorima 7. Isaiya Katoa 8. Francis Molo 9. Jeremy Marshall-King 10. Mark Nicholls 11. Connelly Lemuelu 12. Oryn Keeley 13. Kurt Donoghoe Bench: 14. Ray Stone 15. Aublix Tawha 16. Kulikefu Finefeuiaki 17. Josh Kerr Reserves: 18. Harrison Graham 19. Peter Hola 20. LJ Nonu 21. Kenny Bromwich 22. Trai Fuller
Roosters: 1. James Tedesco 2. Daniel Tupou 3. Billy Smith 4. Robert Toia 5. Mark Nawaqanitawase 6. Hugo Savala 7. Sam Walker 8. Naufahu Whyte 9. Connor Watson 10. Lindsay Collins 11. Angus Crichton 12. Siua Wong 13. Victor Radley Bench: 14. Benaiah Ioelu 15. Egan Butcher 16. Salesi Foketi 17. Spencer Leniu Reserves: 18. Ethan King 19. Blake Steep 20. Sandon Smith 21. Makahesi Makatoa 22. Zach Dockar-Clay
Officials
Referee: Gerard Sutton Touchies: Chris Sutton, Tyson Brough Bunker: Grant Atkins
Prediction: As far as finals contention goes, there aren't too many more important clashes than this for both teams. The Dolphins scored a last-minute match-winner after a tough encounter with the Warriors last week, while the Roosters were too good for the Sea Eagles in the wet at Brookvale. The Dolphins should win this with Kodi Nikorima back and firing.
Tip: Dolphins by 10
PointsBet odds: Dolphins $2 (+1.5 $1.90) Roosters $1.80 (-1.5 $1.90)
Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs vs. New Zealand Warriors
Accor Stadium, 7:45pm (AEST)
Bulldogs: 1. Jacob Kiraz 2. Jethro Rinakama 3. Bronson Xerri 4. Stephen Crichton 5. Enari Tuala 6. Matt Burton 7. Lachlan Galvin 8. Max King 9. Reed Mahoney 10. Samuel Hughes 11. Viliame Kikau 12. Jacob Preston 13. Jaeman Salmon Bench: 14. Kurt Mann 15. Harry Hayes 16. Josh Curran 17. Bailey Hayward Reserves: 19. Mitchell Woods 20. Blake Wilson 21. Daniel Suluka-Fifita 22. Kurtis Morrin 23. Toby Sexton
Warriors: 1. Taine Tuaupiki 2. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak 3. Adam Pompey 4. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad 5. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck 6. Chanel Harris-Tavita 7. Tanah Boyd 8. Marata Niukore 9. Samuel Healey 10. Jackson Ford 11. Leka Halasima 12. Kurt Capewell 13. Erin Clark Bench: 14. Te Maire Martin 15. Eddie Ieremia 16. Demitric Vaimauga 17. Tanner Stowers-Smith Reserves: 18. Freddy Lussick 21. Edward Kosi 22. Kayliss Fatialofa 23. James Fisher-Harris 25. Bunty Afoa
Officials
Referee: Adam Gee Touchies: Kieren Irons, Drew Oultram Bunker: Matt Noyen
Prediction: The Bulldogs really slipped up last week in the wet against the Tigers, losing a game that they really should have won. They now face a tough run home, starting with the Warriors, who have lost two on the trot now. With the weather forecast promising more rain for Sydney, this could be another tough one for the Bulldogs.
Tip: Warriors by 4
PointsBet odds: Bulldogs $1.35 (-8.5 $1.95) Warriors $3.20 (+8.5 $1.85)
Sunday, August 10
Gold Coast Titans vs. South Sydney Rabbitohs
Cbus Super Stadium, 2pm (AEST)
Titans: 1. AJ Brimson 2. Jaylan De Groot 3. Brian Kelly 4. Jojo Fifita 5. Alofiana Khan-Pereira 6. Kieran Foran 7. Jayden Campbell 8. Moeaki Fotuaika 9. Sam Verrills 10. Jaimin Jolliffe 11. Chris Randall 12. Beau Fermor 13. Klese Haas Bench: 14. Jacob Alick-Wiencke 15. Reagan Campbell-Gillard 16. Iszac Fa'asumaleaui 17. Josh Patston Reserves: 18. Arama Hau 19. Tom Weaver 20. Tukimihia Simpkins 21. Tony Francis 22. Ryan Foran
Rabbitohs: 1. Jye Gray 2. Alex Johnston 3. Isaiah Tass 4. Tallis Duncan 5. Bayleigh Bentley-Hape 6. Ashton Ward 7. Jamie Humphreys 8. Jai Arrow 9. Siliva Havili 10. Sean Keppie 11. Euan Aitken 12. Jacob Host 13. Lachlan Hubner Bench: 14. Peter Mamouzelos 15. Liam Le Blanc 16. Brandon Smith 17. Thomas Fletcher Reserves: 18. Tyrone Munro 19. Talanoa Penitani 20. Salesi Ataata 21. Shaquai Mitchell 22. Latrell Mitchell
Officials
Referee: Todd Smith Touchies: Nick Pelgrave, David Munro Bunker: Adam Gee
Prediction: The Titans played an incredible second half of football last week to almost upset the Panthers, while the Rabbitohs fell apart in their second half against the Broncos. The Titans are playing some good football lately, while the Rabbitohs are battling to scrape together a fit team. This game could well decide who ends up with the wooden spoon.
Tip: Titans by 14
PointsBet odds: Titans $1.45 (-7.5 $1.85) Rabbitohs $2.75 (+7.5 $1.95)
Parramatta Eels vs. North Queensland Cowboys
CommBank Stadium, 4:05pm (AEST)
Eels: 1. Joash Papali'i 2. Zac Lomax 3. Viliami Penisini 4. Jordan Samrani 5. Josh Addo-Carr 6. Dean Hawkins 7. Mitchell Moses 8. J'maine Hopgood 9. Ryley Smith 10. Junior Paulo 11. Charlie Guymer 12. Jack Williams 13. Dylan Walker Bench: 14. Tallyn Da Silva 15. Luca Moretti 16. Matt Doorey 17. Kelma Tuilagi Reserves: 18. Ronald Volkman 19. Dan Keir 20. Haze Dunster 21. Toni Mataele 22. Dylan Brown
Cowboys: 1. Scott Drinkwater 2. Zac Laybutt 3. Jaxon Purdue 4. Viliami Vailea 5. Braidon Burns 6. Jake Clifford 7. Tom Dearden 8. Harrison Edwards 9. Reece Robson 10. Jason Taumalolo 11. John Bateman 12. Jeremiah Nanai 13. Reuben Cotter Bench: 14. Marly Bitungane 15. Thomas Mikaele 16. Kai O'Donnell 17. Coen Hess Reserves: 18. Jaxson Paulo 19. Semi Valemei 20. Nicholas Lenaz 21. Jamal Shibasaki 22. Kaiden Lahrs
Officials
Referee: Liam Kennedy Touchies: Belinda Sharpe, Jon Stone Bunker: Ashley Klein
Prediction: The Eels proved again last week against the Storm that they are going to go out of this season kicking and screaming. The Cowboys on the other hand put in another whimpering performance, this time against the Sharks. With more rain set for Sydney, the CommBank surface is going to be a muddy mess, so the team that can best handle the conditions should win this.
Tip: Eels by 12
PointsBet odds: Eels $1.60 (-4.5 $1.90) Cowboys $2.35 (+4.5 $1.90)
BYE:
Tigers
All odds correct at time of publication. Check pointsbet.com.au for the latest.