There were more upsets in Round 22 of the 2025 NRL season, with struggling teams keen to show their more fancied rivals that they are good enough to play finals, even if they won't quite make it this season.

This week we have some absolutely cracking contests, with finals football coming early, and other clashes set to end finals aspirations and decide wooden spoon winners.

Good luck with your tips.

Thursday, August 7

AAMI Park, 7:50pm (AEST)

Storm: 1. Ryan Papenhuyzen 2. Grant Anderson 3. Jack Howarth 4. Nick Meaney 5. Xavier Coates 6. Cameron Munster 7. Tyran Wishart 8. Stefano Utoikamanu 9. Harry Grant 10. Josh King 11. Shawn Blore 12. Eliesa Katoa 13. Trent Loiero Bench: 14. Jonah Pezet 15. Ativalu Lisati 16. Tui Kamikamica 17. Joe Chan Reserves: 18. Kane Bradley 19. Bronson Garlick 20. Siulagi Tuimalatu-Brown 21. Alec MacDonald 22. Lazarus Vaalepu

Broncos: 1. Reece Walsh 2. Selwyn Cobbo 3. Kotoni Staggs 4. Gehamat Shibasaki 5. Deine Mariner 6. Ezra Mam 7. Adam Reynolds 8. Corey Jensen 9. Ben Hunt 10. Payne Haas 11. Jack Gosiewski 12. Jordan Riki 13. Patrick Carrigan Bench: 14. Billy Walters 15. Kobe Hetherington 16. Ben Talty 17. Jaiyden Hunt Reserves: 18. Tyson Smoothy 19. Jesse Arthars 20. Cory Paix 21. Josiah Karapani 22. Va'a Semu

Officials

Referee: Grant Atkins Touchies: Matt Noyen, Chris Sutton Bunker: Chris Butler

Prediction: This promises to be one of the clashes of the year, with both teams very keen to finish in the Top 4. Last week the Storm struggled to put the Eels away, while the Broncos lapped the Rabbitohs in Brisbane. The Broncos will ride into town full of confidence and are thoroughly testing my "never tip against the Storm" golden rule.

Tip: Storm by 6

PointsBet odds: Storm $1.45 (-6.5 $2) Broncos $2.75 (+6.5 $1.80)

Friday, August 8

McDonald Jones Stadium, 6pm (AEST)

Knights: 1. Dane Gagai 2. Dominic Young 3. Fletcher Hunt 4. Bradman Best 5. Greg Marzhew 6. Jakob Arthur 7. Jack Cogger 8. Jacob Saifiti 9. Jayden Brailey 10. Leo Thompson 11. Jermaine McEwen 12. Kai Pearce-Paul 13. Phoenix Crossland Bench: 14. Thomas Cant 15. Mathew Croker 16. Tyson Frizell 17. Elijah Leaumoana Reserves: 18. Tyson Gamble 19. Jackson Hastings 20. Kyle McCarthy 21. Jack Hetherington 22. Matthew Arthur

Panthers: 1. Dylan Edwards 2. Thomas Jenkins 3. Izack Tago 4. Casey McLean 5. Brian To'o 6. Blaize Talagi 7. Nathan Cleary 8. Moses Leota 9. Mitch Kenny 10. Lindsay Smith 11. Luke Garner 12. Liam Martin 13. Isaiah Papali'i Bench: 14. Brad Schneider 15. Liam Henry 16. Matt Eisenhuth 17. Scott Sorensen Reserves: 18. Paul Alamoti 19. Jack Cole 20. Daine Laurie 21. Mavrik Geyer 22. Luke Sommerton

Officials

Referee: Wyatt Raymond Touchies: Michael Wise, Kasey Badger Bunker: Ashley Klein

Prediction: The Knights enjoyed last week off while the Panthers were on their way to thumping the Titans, but forgot to come out after halftime. Ivan Cleary will have barely finished shaking his head after that effort, as they look to play a full 80 minutes against the Knights. Newcastle remain in a battle to avoid the wooden spoon and will be up for this clash, but should find the Panthers a bit too hot.

Tip: Panthers by 16

PointsBet odds: Knights $4 (+12.5 $1.85) Panthers $1.25 (-12.5 $1.95)

GIO Stadium, 8pm (AEST)

Raiders: 1. Kaeo Weekes 2. Jed Stuart 3. Matthew Timoko 4. Sebastian Kris 5. Xavier Savage 6. Ethan Strange 7. Jamal Fogarty 8. Josh Papali'i 9. Tom Starling 10. Joseph Tapine 11. Hudson Young 12. Zac Hosking 13. Corey Horsburgh Bench: 14. Owen Pattie 15. Simi Sasagi 16. Morgan Smithies 17. Ata Mariota Reserves: 18. Noah Martin 19. Danny Levi 20. Manaia Waitere 21. Trey Mooney 22. Ethan Sanders

Sea Eagles: 1. Tom Trbojevic 2. Jason Saab 3. Tolutau Koula 4. Tommy Talau 5. Reuben Garrick 6. Luke Brooks 7. Daly Cherry-Evans 8. Matthew Lodge 9. Jazz Tevaga 10. Siosiua Taukeiaho 11. Corey Waddell 12. Michael Chee Kam 13. Jake Trbojevic Bench: 14. Jake Simpkin 15. Aaron Schoupp 16. Ethan Bullemor 17. Toafofoa Sipley Reserves: 18. Caleb Navale 19. Clayton Faulalo 20. Simione Laiafi 21. Joey Walsh 22. Gordon Chan Kum Tong

Officials

Referee: Peter Gough Touchies: Jarrod Cole, Nick Pelgrave Bunker: Chris Butler

Prediction: The Raiders were upset by the Dragons last week at a very wet and windy WIN Stadium, while the Sea Eagles were very disappointing against the Roosters. The Raiders at home should bounce back from that performance and well and truly put the Sea Eagles' season to the sword.

Tip: Raiders by 22

PointsBet odds: Raiders $1.44 (-7.5 $1.85) Sea Eagles $2.80 (+7.5 $1.95)

Saturday, August 9

Jubilee Stadium, 3pm (AEST)

Dragons: 1. Clinton Gutherson 2. Tyrell Sloan 3. Moses Suli 4. Mathew Feagai 5. Corey Allan 6. Lyhkan King-Togia 7. Kyle Flanagan 8. Emre Guler 9. Damien Cook 10. David Klemmer 11. Luciano Leilua 12. Michael Molo 13. Jack de Belin Bench: 14. Jacob Liddle 15. Hamish Stewart 16. Hame Sele 17. Blake Lawrie Reserves: 18. Hayden Buchanan 19. Ben Murdoch-Masila 20. Lachlan Ilias 21. Jacob Halangahu 22. Loko Jnr Pasifiki Tonga

Sharks: 1. William Kennedy 2. Sione Katoa 3. Jesse Ramien 4. Siosifa Talakai 5. Ronaldo Mulitalo 6. Braydon Trindall 7. Nicho Hynes 8. Addin Fonua-Blake 9. Blayke Brailey 10. Oregon Kaufusi 11. Briton Nikora 12. Teig Wilton 13. Cameron McInnes Bench: 14. Daniel Atkinson 15. Toby Rudolf 16. Thomas Hazelton 17. Braden Hamlin-Uele Reserves: 18. Billy Burns 19. Mawene Hiroti 20. Hohepa Puru 21. Jayden Berrell 22. Samuel Stonestreet

Officials

Referee: Ashley Klein Touchies: Daniel Luttringer, Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski Bunker: Chris Butler

Prediction: The Dragons shocked everyone last week by beating the Raiders in Wollongong, while the Sharks proved way too good for the visiting Cowboys. This game will not be the walkover the Sharks are hoping for, as the Dragons would like nothing more than to damage their local rivals' finals chances with another shock win.

Tip: Sharks by 4

PointsBet odds: Dragons $2.55 (+5.5 $1.95) Sharks $1.52 (-5.5 $1.85)

Suncorp Stadium, 5:30pm (AEST)

Dolphins: 1. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow 2. Jamayne Isaako 3. Max Feagai 4. Tevita Naufahu 5. Jake Averillo 6. Kodi Nikorima 7. Isaiya Katoa 8. Francis Molo 9. Jeremy Marshall-King 10. Mark Nicholls 11. Connelly Lemuelu 12. Oryn Keeley 13. Kurt Donoghoe Bench: 14. Ray Stone 15. Aublix Tawha 16. Kulikefu Finefeuiaki 17. Josh Kerr Reserves: 18. Harrison Graham 19. Peter Hola 20. LJ Nonu 21. Kenny Bromwich 22. Trai Fuller

Roosters: 1. James Tedesco 2. Daniel Tupou 3. Billy Smith 4. Robert Toia 5. Mark Nawaqanitawase 6. Hugo Savala 7. Sam Walker 8. Naufahu Whyte 9. Connor Watson 10. Lindsay Collins 11. Angus Crichton 12. Siua Wong 13. Victor Radley Bench: 14. Benaiah Ioelu 15. Egan Butcher 16. Salesi Foketi 17. Spencer Leniu Reserves: 18. Ethan King 19. Blake Steep 20. Sandon Smith 21. Makahesi Makatoa 22. Zach Dockar-Clay

Officials

Referee: Gerard Sutton Touchies: Chris Sutton, Tyson Brough Bunker: Grant Atkins

Prediction: As far as finals contention goes, there aren't too many more important clashes than this for both teams. The Dolphins scored a last-minute match-winner after a tough encounter with the Warriors last week, while the Roosters were too good for the Sea Eagles in the wet at Brookvale. The Dolphins should win this with Kodi Nikorima back and firing.

Tip: Dolphins by 10

PointsBet odds: Dolphins $2 (+1.5 $1.90) Roosters $1.80 (-1.5 $1.90)