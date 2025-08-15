Hero and villain: Harry Grant's masterful display

Open Extended Reactions

It took just two plays at the end of the big clash between the Storm and Panthers on Thursday night to confirm beyond any doubt, that which any half-decent NRL judge already knew; Harry Grant is a rugby league genius.

The Storm, missing half of their highly touted spine, with Jahrome Hughes and Ryan Papenhuzen out injured, were always in for a tough night against the rejuvenated reigning champion Panthers in their temporary Parramatta home. Thanks to Sydney's incessant rain, the surface of CommBank Stadium was slick, if not waterlogged, making footing unsure and handling an ongoing challenge.

The two heavyweight NRL contenders traded blows throughout the first half, with the Panthers enjoying a 12-4 lead at the break. The Storm's only try of the half came from a typical bomb towards the aerial dominance of Xavier Coates. Into the second half Coates showed off his talent across the surface, narrowly outpacing Casey McLean to the corner after nabbing an intercept 70 metres out. Joe Chan then put the Storm ahead 14-10, again taking advantage of the high-flying Coates.

Harry Grant of the Storm celebrates scoring the match winning try in golden point. Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

The Panthers weren't about to be run over by the visitors and Scott Sorensen put them back in front with a rampaging burst. Cleary's conversion saw the home team up 18-14 with 17 minutes remaining. Into the final 15 minutes Storm centre Marion Seve did well to remain in the field of play as he slid over in the corner.

With the scores locked at 18-18 and under three minutes remaining on the clock, Panthers fullback Dylan Edwards made a break up the middle of the field. With Edwards dragged down around 15 metres out, Cleary quickly positioned himself for a field goal attempt, well behind the ruck.

Moses Leota was ostensibly in position to take a hit-up if required, but nonetheless loitering in front of where Cleary waited. Grant darted out of dummy-half at an angle, bent on charging down Cleary's kick, but bounced off Leota. The drop kick sailed over between the posts to the cheers of the home crowd. But the jubilation was very short-lived as referee Ashley Kein walked towards the fallen Grant, his arm extended in the Storm's direction, whistle screeching.

Cleary immediately issued a captain's challenge, certain that there had been a mistake, as he was to explain in some detail after the game, with his dad quietly prompting him in the media centre to "be honest".

Storm No. 9 Harry Grant helps wrap up Panthers' halfback Nathan Cleary. Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

"If it was in the field of play and you run a block shape, it wouldn't be an obstruction, because they ruled that out," Cleary said.

"If you're defending a three-man, you play for the obstruction, then they don't want that in the game. But for some reason, it's different for a field goal.

"I thought the blocking rule was brought in so people wouldn't stand next to the play, next to the play-the-ball. Moses wasn't in that position.

"I don't believe that everyone can get behind me on that field goal and then, essentially, Harry played for it because he knew he was going to get the penalty. But I don't think Moses moved at all either, so that was pretty frustrating."

Replays showed that Leota did indeed move, however slightly, to step into Grant's path. Grant was guilty of liberally spreading mustard on the contact, with all limbs flailing as he spun to the ground, like some discarded towel. But that slight step was enough for Klein and the bunker to confirm the penalty to the Storm.

There was still time for both teams to attempt field goals before the final whistle, and with everyone being extra careful to leave a clear path to their kickers, both attempts were charged down.

Into golden point extra time, the Panthers had first use of the ball. Working their way towards halfway, Edwards spilt the greasy Steeden under heavy contact. The Storm worked their way towards Penrith's goal posts with some bullocking runs. With the ball being played 10 metres out, right in front, with Cameron Munster in position to kick the winning field goal and Grant at dummy-half, the final play was fully scripted.

As Grant picked up the ball, looking to all the world about to toss the perfect spiral pass onto the chest of the fully coiled field goal exponent, the Penrith markers split and took off towards Munster. Edwards, no doubt desperate to make up for his mistake moments earlier, took off from under the goal posts like an Olympic 100 metre finalist, with Munster his finish line. Grant made the slightest of feints to pass, just enough to completely commit the pursuers to their cause. He then stepped around his own player and with nothing but the damp Parramatta air between him and victory, jogged off to dive between the posts.

Most dummy-halves, certainly Parramatta's Tallyn Da Silva after last weekend, would be so committed to the play, so programmed to respond to the call, so unaware of how to conjure the alternative, that they would just fire the pass. It was a moment, as a fan of the game, regardless of your disdain for the Storm or perhaps even Queenslanders, when you just had to grin and applaud.

Panthers coach Ivan Cleary best summed up the finish of the game. Pushing aside any heartfelt discontent he had over the play that led to the disallowed field goal, Cleary gave his reluctant nod to the wizardry of Grant.

"Harry's too smart both ends. That's pretty much it," said Cleary.