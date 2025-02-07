Rugby union positions: All you need to know

Open Extended Reactions

15 players, forwards and backs, a fly-half is a first-five and a scrum-half is a halfback depending on where in the world you are.

Rugby positions can be confusing to say the least.

ESPN has put together all you need to know about rugby union positions, what they do, and what number they wear.

Forwards

Loose head prop - The No.1 prop in a scrum due to his head being outside the opposition's tight-head prop's shoulders.

Tight head prop - The No. 3 prop in a scrum due to his head being between the opposition's hooker and loose-head prop's shoulders. A scrum can also win a tight-head by taking possession of the ball in a scrum fed by the other pack.

Hooker - The front row forward wearing No. 2. The player is supported on either side in the scrum by props and is required to gain possession of the ball in the scrum by hooking or blocking the ball with one of his/her feet. The hooker will normally also be the forward who throws the ball into the lineout.

Ireland's Dan Sheehan is one of the best hookers in the world. Photo By Harry Murphy/Sportsfile via Getty Images

Locks - The two forwards normally wearing No.4 and No.5. Typically the largest players on the field, they have primary responsibility for being the power in scrums and securing the ball in lineouts. Due to their size, they are also normally powerful forces in all loose play, rucks, and mauls. Also known as Second Row

Flankers - The two forwards wearing No. 6 or No. 7. They bind to the scrum outside of the locks just behind the outside hip of the props. They can play always on the same side of the scrum or can specialize on either the weakside or strongside. The players with the fewest set responsibilities, their job is to aggressively pursue the ball, gain possession, and take off running.

No. 8 - This forward binds into the scrum normally at the very base between the two locks. His/her responsibility is to initiate attacks by the forwards from scrums or to provide a stable ball from the scrum for the scrum-half.

Ben Earl often plays as a No. 8 for England, using powerful runs to get his team on the front foot. GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images

Backs

Scrum-half - nnown as the halfback in the southern hemisphere. The back wearing No.9 who normally feeds the ball into a scrum and retrieves the ball at the base of scrums, rucks, and mauls.

Fly-Half - known as the first-five in the southern hemisphere. The back wearing No.10 who normally receives the ball from the scrum-half. Also called the out-half, outside half or 1st 5/8th, he/she will call plays for the backline, pass the ball to other backs, or provide most of the tactical kicks.

Beauden Barrett, who can also play fullback, has been one of the most dominant fly-halves of the past decade. Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Centres/ midfield - Players wearing No. 12 and No. 13.

Wing/Wingers - either of the two backs wearing No.11 or No.14. Each will normally stay on the same side of the back line they are on throughout the match and are typically expected to be the fastest sprinters in the side. Wingers also have key duties during defence helping the fullback cover kicks and counterattacking.

South African winger Cheslin Kolbe is known for his electric footwork and evasive ball running. Francois Nel - World Rugby/World Rugby via Getty Images

Fullback - the back wearing No.15 who normally plays deep behind the backline. In attack the fullback is a dangerous attacking position hitting holes unexpectedly at pace, in defence the fullback has primary responsibility for covering all tactical kicks down field by the opposition.