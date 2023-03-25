Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii is set to follow in the footsteps of cross-code sensation Israel Folau after the teenager locked in his rugby future at the NSW Waratahs.

Rugby Australia ended weeks of speculation and confirmed they had pulled off the highest-profile raid on the NRL in two decades, with Suaalii to join the 15-man game on a three-year deal.

Expected to be paid around $1.6 million a year, the 19-year-old will link with the Waratahs at the end of the 2024 season, when his deal with the Sydney Roosters ends.

It means he will be available for the Wallabies' Spring tour to the northern hemisphere later that year if he is brought straight into the national set-up as expected.

A date with the British & Irish Lions in 2025 is another lure ahead of the 2027 Rugby World Cup, hosted by Australia.

Suaalii played rugby union as a teenager before becoming one of the NRL's most sought-after youngsters at South Sydney in 2020.

Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

He signed with Sydney Roosters for 2021, as the NRL made an exemption in their own rules to allow him to debut as a 17-year-old.

However, there has long been an interest for him to return to rugby, with the return of Eddie Jones as Test coach ramping up the threat.

"Rugby Australia (RA) and the NSW Waratahs today announced that they have signed Joseph Suaalii from October 2024 until at least the end of 2027," Rugby Australia said in a statement.

"Growing up in Penrith, Joseph Suaalii was a schoolboy rugby prodigy for The King's School, representing the GPS 1st XV as well as NSW and Australian Schoolboys in Rugby Sevens.

"He also played rugby for Penrith RSL, Eastwood and Northern Barbarians."

Suaalii's move to the Waratahs ahead of other Australian franchises puts him firmly on the path last trod by Folau, who moved to rugby via the AFL in 2013.

Folau was long considered one of the NRL's most powerful wingers after also debuting at age 17, before moving to become a success at fullback for the Wallabies.

He played 73 Tests after his debut against the Lions in 2013 and remains Australia's fourth leading try-scorer with 37.

He also won three John Eales Medals in 2014, 2015 and 2017 as Australia's best player, before his sacking for off-field reasons in 2019.

Suaalii is also expected to be a threat at No.15 in rugby, having starred in the position at the Rugby League World Cup for Samoa last year.

Rugby Australia Chairman Hamish McLennan commented: "Welcome back to Rugby, Joseph."