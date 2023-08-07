All Blacks unveil RWC squad with few surprises

All Blacks coach Ian Foster has unveiled the 33-man group he believes can bring a fourth Webb Ellis Trophy home to New Zealand.

Foster fronted the media on Monday afternoon alongside two-time World Cup winning captain Richie McCaw, who had the honour of revealing the names to the New Zealand public.

There were few surprises, as expected, with David Havili's inclusion the only new face from the squad that contested the Rugby Championship and Bledisloe Cup series.

As a result, there was no place for Samipeni Finau, Shaun Stevenson or Dallas McLeod, with the All Blacks having carried a 36-man group into their unbeaten start to 2023.

Lock Brodie Retallick remains a concern after he picked up a knee injury in the 23-20 win over the Wallabies on Saturday, the veteran second-rower expected to miss the All Blacks blockbuster tournament opener against France on Sept. 8.

Despite calls for the inclusion of veteran scrum-half Brad Weber, Foster stuck solid behind both Finlay Christie and Cam Roigard as the back-up options to star No. 9 Aaron Smith.

NEW ZEALAND RUGBY WORLD CUP SQUAD:

Forwards: Codie Taylor, Dane Coles, Samisoni Taukei'aho, Ethan de Groot, Fletcher Newell, Nepo Laulala, Ofa Tu'ungafasi, Tamaiti Williams, Tyrel Lomax, Brodie Retallick, Sam Whitelock, Scott Barrett, Tupou Vaa'i, Ardie Savea, Dalton Papalii, Luke Jacobson, Sam Cane (captain), Shannon Frizell

Backs: Aaron Smith, Finlay Christie, Cam Roigard, Beauden Barrett, Damian McKenzie, Richie Mo'unga, David Havili, Anton Lienert-Brown, Jordie Barrett, Rieko Ioane, Caleb Clarke, Emoni Narawa, Leicester Fainga'anuku, Mark Telea, Will Jordan.