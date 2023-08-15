Former Wallabies captain Michael Hooper has missed selection for the Australia A squad travelling to France, all-but ending his international career.

Wallabies coach Eddie Jones has named a 26-player squad to travel to Paris to face Portugal on Aug. 26 in Portugal's final warm-up match in the lead up to the World Cup, with Bernard Foley and James O'Connor providing the bulk of experience for the squad.

Portugal will be one of the Wallabies four opponents in Group C and will provide the group with valuable experience as they hope for a call up during the showpiece tournament.

Hooper and Quade Cooper headline the absences for the side with the flanker ruled out through a calf injury while it's understood Cooper chose not to be selected and will instead head overseas to relax.

Other notable omissions include Jed Holloway and Queensland Reds' Harry Wilson, while Brad Wilkin, who went down with an injury playing in Brisbane's Hospital Cup on the weekend, Pete Samu and Lachie Swinton have all been all called up, while Jones has stuck with just the one fly-half in Foley with Hunter Paisami and Filipo Daugunu filling in at centre.

Lukhan Salakai-Loto and Darcy Swain have received call ups after sliding down the pecking order while Folau Fainga'a and Lachlan Lambert will get a chance to prove themselves.

Jason Gilmore will lead the group for the clash and will stick around to help the Barbarians along with Laurie Fisher, Nathan Grey and Berrick Barnes.

"It is a quality squad with a good mix of experience and youth throughout," Gilmore said.

"This is a valuable opportunity for these players, playing on the doorstep of the Rugby World Cup, just days before it kicks off - however the most important thing for us will be to play well together as a team.

"The Rugby World Cup is a long tournament, and history suggests you rarely finish with the same squad that you begin with.

"The players are aware of the possibility that the Wallabies may need an injury replacement, and this is an opportunity for them to put themselves in the picture.

"We are excited to be playing a World Cup team in Portugal, and we expect a strong performance from our team."

Australia A squad: Matt Gibbon, Harry Johnson-Holmes, Tom Lambert, Sam Talakai, Rhys van Nek, Folau Fainga'a, Lachlan Lonergan, Josh Canham, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Darcy Swain, Ned Hanigan, Pete Samu, Lachlan Swinton, Seru Uru, Brad Wilkin, Ryan Lonergan, James Tuttle,Beranrd Foley, Filipo Daugunu, Josh Flook, James O'Connor, Hunter Paisami, Lachlan Anderson, Dylan Pietsch, Corey Toole, Tom Wright.