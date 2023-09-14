Scotland hooker David Cherry has been ruled out of the Rugby World Cup after sustaining a concussion slipping on hotel stairs on Monday.

The Scottish Rugby Union has confirmed Stuart McInally will replace Cherry in the squad. Scotland were already coping with a potential injury crisis at hooker after Ewan Ashman picked up a concussion last week and Cherry's injury meant they were forced to make a change.

They hope Ashman will be available for selection next week but Cherry's unfortunate injury will come as a bitter blow both for player and country.

The SRU said Cherry picked up the injury on Monday. "Cherry suffered a concussion after an accident in the team hotel earlier this week and is now following the current return to play protocols. This means he is unavailable for at least the next 12 days," the SRU statement read.

"The decision was therefore taken to end his tournament involvement on medical grounds after he injured his head on Monday, slipping on hotel stairs, on a team day off."

Cherry was a replacement in Scotland's opening defeat to South Africa and came off the bench for George Turner after 56 minutes but his World Cup is now over. "I'm hugely disappointed to be leaving the squad with concussion," Cherry said. "I've loved my time in camp over the summer and gaining my first world cup cap on Sunday against South Africa.

"I want to wish the team all the best for the remainder of the competition."