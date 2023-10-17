'Immortal' Sam Whitelock sets the All Blacks' standards -- and may post a new RWC mark

Wallabies coach Eddie Jones reflects on his comments to the media before departing for Australia's ill-fated World Cup campaign. (0:22)

PARIS, France -- At the end of a titanic struggle, one of the greatest knockout matches in Rugby World Cup history, a record-breaking figure etched the latest chapter to his legacy by placing himself at the centre of the match-winning feat that definitively altered the complexion of this tournament. Not by chance, either.

The All Blacks embraced many heroes at Stade de France in their epic revenge-tinged quarterfinal victory against Ireland last weekend.

Jordie Barrett's defensive play to hold up Rónan Kelleher over the line in the 71st minute proved decisive. Sam Cane produced the best performance of his Test career to silence the long line of doubters who have consistently knocked the All Blacks captain. Tyrel Lomax shook off a knee injury to lead the All Blacks scrum success. Beauden Barrett and Richie Mo'unga sparked the clinically astute attack. And in a dominant breakdown performance, Ardie Savea complemented Cane's combative, crunching defensive presence.

While those focal figures galvanised the finest performance of Ian Foster's turbulent tenure, Sam Whitelock emerged at the death to secure the final breakdown penalty that killed off Irish hopes.

Ireland, in their desperate last-ditch attempt to reach their first World Cup semifinal, forced the All Blacks to defend 37 agonising phases.

With the All Blacks protecting a four-point lead, with the clock ticking four minutes into added time, with Ireland inching ever closer to the line, the 78,000-strong crowd held their collective breath.

It was then a case of cometh the hour, cometh the old, wise, veteran.

Having tackled themselves to the point of exhaustion, Samuel Whitelock and Aaron Smith celebrate New Zealand's quarterfinal victory over Ireland. Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

Whitelock has seen everything Test rugby has to offer. That's why there was no luck or chance he was in the right place at the right time to epitomise the All Blacks defensive resilience and patience by picking his moment to get over the ball and use his long limbs to earn the final penalty.

It was a fitting act, one of many iconic instances in a glittering career that moves one step closer to the ultimate accolade - becoming the first man to claim three Webb Ellis Cup crowns.

As one of eight All Blacks set to finish their Test careers after this tournament Whitelock is savouring something of a farewell tour in France. Not that he ever enjoys anything being about him.

This World Cup is, though, cementing Whitelock's status - as if there were any doubts - in the pantheon of all-time great All Blacks. With 151 Tests he now stands outright as the most capped All Black after surpassing Richie McCaw's 148 Test record. On the global scene, he ranks among the greatest locks of all time too.

"Every game Sam is achieving something new at the moment," All Blacks coach Ian Foster said earlier in the tournament. "He equalled a record last week; he's going to beat it then he's got 150 coming up and then the most capped All Black in World Cups. Every day is a bit of a statement of something he's achieving."

All Blacks lock Sam Whitelock thanks the crowd after his side's dramatic 28-24 win over Ireland in Paris, October 14, 2023 Catherine Steenkeste/Getty Images

While breaking a procession of records Whitelock has this year been forced to adjust his brief to often adopt a bench role behind Scott Barrett and Brodie Retallick.

Retallick and Whitelock hold the record for the most Tests as a second-row pairing, having surpassed Springboks duo Bakkies Botha and Victor Matfield, but the All Blacks have largely preferred to inject Whitelock's experience off the bench this season.

Despite that change the 35-year-old's influence has not diminished. Behind the scenes he continues to ruthlessly challenge and drive internal standards.

"He's just such a calming influence," All Blacks forwards coach Jason Ryan said. "He can square up the room and put the room on edge when he needs to. With that quarterfinal having him out there at the end and some of his messages he was working with skip and some of the other leaders, Ardie and Richie, it's invaluable.

"He's just honest. He doesn't avoid things. Sometimes his timings aren't that good. Him and I have had some great robust conversations but he makes me a better coach. He makes sure I'm on and I challenge him to be better even though he's played 151 odd Tests."

Sam Whitelock [R] has already surpassed Richie McCaw as the most capped All Black of all time, and may yet finish as the first three-time winner of the Rugby World Cup FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images

When he retires from Test rugby in two weeks Whitelock will be remembered as one of the greatest lineout exponents in international history. Dan Carter's drop goal is often regarded as the play that secured the All Blacks tense 2015 World Cup semifinal victory over the Springboks. Yet Whitelock's late lineout steal was just as valuable.

Whitelock's legacy stretches well beyond the black jersey, too. He's delivered successive man-of-the-match performances in the last two Super Rugby finals to propel the Crusaders to silverware. Incoming All Blacks coach Scott Robertson dubbed Whitelock an immortal after he defied medical opinion following three weeks on the sideline with an Achilles injury to play 80 minutes in the Crusaders' triumph against the Chiefs in this year's finale.

It's the All Blacks, though, where Whitelock's curtain call awaits. He's expected to return to the starting side - alongside Barrett with Retallick switching to the bench - for the All Blacks semifinal against Argentina in Paris.

While the All Blacks are widely expected to breeze past the Pumas and reach their first World Cup final in eight years, fellow departing veteran Dane Coles outlined the painful memories from their last semifinal defeat that should ensure no costly complacency infiltrates.

There is no room for complacency for the All Blacks this week, with New Zealand having suffered two losses to Argentina in the pas three years Speed Media/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

"I don't want to be playing for a third and fourth game again like we did in 2019," Coles said. "That's my motivation. It's a s--- week if I'm being brutally honest after being knocked out in a semi. Regardless of who you're playing you're playing in the semifinal of a World Cup and if you don't turn up, you're in for a week that tests you mentally, physically, emotionally. I want to try get another Monday. It's not about who the opposition is it's about us getting to that ultimate goal of playing in a World Cup final. All our energy is into our semifinal."

The All Blacks humbled the Pumas in their last two meetings but their first defeat to Argentina in Sydney three years ago - and the maiden home loss to Michael Cheika's Pumas last year - offer further jarring reminders that nothing is guaranteed.

"I've been in the team when we've lost to them in Aussie and lost to them in New Zealand," Coles recalled. "That caused the team a lot of hurt so I still have that fear. That fear drives you. It's good to have that, acknowledge that, and let it energise you to get you to the place you need to be."

Expect Whitelock to play a major role in ensuring the All Blacks regain the requisite mental edge, too.