James Slipper will captain the Wallabies for the 15th time after flanker Liam Wright was ruled out of Australia's second clash with Wales on Saturday night.

Slipper was named co-captain for the Wallabies alongside Michael Hooper under Eddie Jones last year before Jones rotated through four more captains by the end of the year.

The prop is part of a mostly unchanged starting line-up with Wright the only change forcing coach Joe Schmidt to elevate last week's debutant Charlie Cale into the starting side at No.8 which has pushed Rob Valetini into No.6.

Otherwise the pack remains unchanged with Matt Faessler and Taniela Tupou joining Slipper up front with Jeremy Williams and Lukhan Salakaia-Loto making up the second row.

Meanwhile, Schmidt has retained an unchanged backline with Jake Gordon and Noah Lolesio named in the halves for a second week alongside Josh Flook and Hunter Paisami in the centres. Tom wright, Andrew Kellaway and Filipo Daungunu continue to make up the back three.

After making his debut off the bench last week, Tom Lynagh has been ruled out following a knock at training during the week. It's seen Western Force fly-half Ben Donaldson elevated onto the bench for his first game in a Wallabies jersey since last year's World Cup.

Charlie Cale of the Wallabies is tackled Jason McCawley/Getty Images

Donaldson has been joined by his fellow Force halves partner Nic White in what will be his 67th Wallabies Test, while Josh Nasser could become the 13th son of a Wallaby to wear the Wallaby gold if he comes on for his debut off the bench.

In another change on the bench Angus Blyth has earned his second Test selection, while Langi Gleeson has been named for his first appearance of the year as backrow cover. Meanwhile, last week's debutant Dylan Peitsch has retained his spot on the bench.

"We found out a bit about ourselves last week and are looking forward to learning a bit more on Saturday night," Schmidt said.

"We've worked hard again this week in Melbourne and will be going out to earn the support of those in the stands and those at home on Saturday night."

Wallabies: Tom Wright, Andrew Kellaway, Josh Flook, Hunter Paisami, Filipo Daugunu, Noah Lolesio, Jake Gordon, Charlie Cale, Fraser McReight, Rob Valetini, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Jeremy Williams, Taniela Tupou, Matt Faessler, James Slipper.

Replacements: Josh Nasser, Isaac Kailea, Allan Alaataoa, Angus Blyth, Langi Gleeson, Nic White, Ben Donaldson, Dylan Pietsch.