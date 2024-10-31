Open Extended Reactions

Australia rugby sevens star Maddison Levi has quashed suggestions she was eyeing a switch to the NRLW next year, with the 22-year-old reiterating her ambitions to feature in next year's Women's Rugby World Cup as well as leaving her "name" on the sevens game.

After an incredible season that saw the speedster top the list of World Sevens Series try-scorers as well as featuring heavily in the side's failed Olympic gold medal bid, Levi took out women's sevens player of the year at the Rugby Australia awards on Wednesday night, just hours after a report said that she and her sister, Tegan, had requested a break from their RA contracts to take up a 13-week NRLW stint during next year's Rugby World Cup.

Speaking to reporters after accepting her award, Levi said a switch to the NRLW was something she was interested in pursuing in the future, but that she had also been blindsided by the reports a request for a release had been made for next year.

"Obviously I was not ready for that when I got the call today from training," Levi said. "NRLW was definitely on the sights in a couple of years' time or whenever that time is, but right now I'm obviously signed till 2026 and we haven't won a gold medal with the Olympics yet, so I'm definitely not stepping away from this sport.

"Whenever that time is, I'm definitely open to other doors, having played AFLW and hopefully NRLW. But I really want to take home that medal and leave a legacy."

As ESPN reported earlier this year, the Levi sisters had already told RA of their interest in playing at next year's World Cup, which Maddison then confirmed on Wednesday night.

"They had an expression of interest last year for girls that would play fifteens, and I put my name down straight away. I think just the beauty to play, not just sevens, but 15s on an international level is something pretty special.

"I think a dual international is something pretty special, and I think they've only just recently had chats about us sevens girls [joining], but I've also never played a game of fifteens in my life, so who knows how I go? I might not even make the team with Maya Stewart out there carving up.

"He's [Australian women's sevens coach Tim Walsh] on board for it. You look at the best nations in the world, Ireland, England and New Zealand and they've got all those girls playing sevens and fifteens cross coding and it's just growing the game of women's sports.

Maddison Levi still has things she wants to achieve, both in sevens and 15s, before she entertains a switch to NRLW Alex Ho/ISI Photos/Getty Images

"If we can go over and play our part in the Wallaroos game and hopefully grow 15s in Australia, I think that would be pretty special... I think I'm going to keep playing sevens at the moment with the series coming up and then maybe a dual international on the horizon would be pretty awesome."

Walsh was quick to deny any truth to original reports he had given the sisters approval to move to the 13-player code, telling ESPN he had expectations the sisters would fulfill their contracts with RA, whether that be playing in the sevens circuit or taking part in the Wallaroos' World Cup campaign.

Levi also denied any reports she'd had conversations with her coach about a potential code hop.

"No, not really. It's kind of just journalists being journalists, I think," Levi told ESPN. "Obviously down the line we'd like to play it, but right now, as I said, my focus is this upcoming sevens season."

ESPN understands that Wallaroos coach Jo Yapp knew nothing of the sisters' reported interest in the NRLW, and that her focus was working alongside RA to help interested sevens players transition to the 15-player game ahead of the World Cup.

For now, Levi's focus is solely on the upcoming World Series tour, which kicks off in Dubai at the end of November, and securing her sevens legacy.

"I think ultimately I want to go down as one of the greatest wingers to play the game," Levi told reporters. "Portia Woodman just retired, and she's got this big legacy, so I'd like to follow in her footsteps and ultimately leave the game with having my name branded in the game, which would be pretty special.

"I think I'd love to rise up to that challenge [of being the face of Australian women's rugby]. And as I said I want to leave a legacy within sport and just the ability to have the next generation to have someone to look up to.

"When Charlotte [Caslick] and Sharni Williams were playing, they didn't really have those role models, so I think I'm more proud of the fact that I can influence someone to play the sport or help someone get to that next level.

"I even have people from other countries messaging me going 'how can I make the team to play against you?' So like no matter if it's just Australian women or if there's anyone around the world, I think the ability to inspire women to just keep growing that game, I think that's something that I want to do."