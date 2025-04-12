England 49 Ireland 5: Red Roses overpower hosts to keep win streak alive

Open Extended Reactions

England kept their Grand Slam hopes on track with a 49-5 win in Cork on Sunday, but they were made to work hard in order to do so by a competitive first-half performance from the hosts.

The victory takes England's winning streak over the Irish beyond the 10-year mark, but the Red Roses' first-half struggles were a marked difference to how the first 40 minutes played out in their 88-10 rout in last year's championship.

England's superior fitness levels showed in the second period as they rattled off six tries to dent the enthusiasm of the home crowd.

The bonus-point victory keeps England ahead of second-placed France ahead of their likely title showdown in two week's time.

Women's Six Nations 2025 P W B +/- Pts 1 - England 3 3 3 132 15 2 - France 3 3 2 65 14 3 - Ireland 3 1 1 -14 5 4 - Scotland 2 1 0 -20 4 5 - Wales 3 0 1 -88 1 6 - Italy 2 0 0 -75 0

"That was really tough especially the first half," fly-half Zoe Harrison told the BBC. "That one was about being patient. Ireland's defence was fantastic so credit to them. We needed to get our momentum back.

"The half-time talk changed our mindset. It was calm and we talked about where we were putting pressure on ourselves.

After a combative first 25 minutes in which their stout defence frustrated the Red Roses, the hosts snatched the lead after Amee-Leigh Costigan beat Abby Dow to Dannah O'Brien's kick in behind to become the first Irish women to score a try against England in more than six years.

The Red Roses struck back nine minutes later when Morwenna Talling finished off a driving maul.

John Mitchell's side were given a boost after the interval when Ireland were reduced to 14 women when Niamh O'Dowd was sent to the sin-bin for repeated infringements.

But England's struggles were laid bare when star fullback Ellie Kildunne was sent in behind the Irish line via a delicate grubber kick from Jess Breach, but the World Rugby player of the year failed to bring the bouncing ball into her grasp.

Ireland struggled to contain Sarah Bern's powerful runs in the second half. Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

Fortnuately for Kildunne, Harrison was able to add England's second try of the afternoon when she burst through a gap to touch down and then nail the resulting conversion.

Now with their tails up after 50 minutes of hard graft, England soon added a third score of the afternoon when Dow broke clear and fed Natasha Hunt to dive over unchallenged.

Sarah Bern secured England's bonus point when she powered past some tired Irish bodies near the hour mark before she added another try in the 67th minute.

Kildunne then made up for her earlier handling error by shimmying past O'Dowd and sprinting clear to add her fourth try of the championship.

Kelsey Clifford scored her first international try in the closing stages to register England's seventh try of the afternoon.

"We actually really enjoyed that test," England attack coach Lou Meadows said. "We needed that and it's good for the game to have a first half like that. It was about fixing it and we knew we had good set-piece. We just didn't finish and fire our final shot.

"That's something we wanted to work on, the girls we really calm and came out and finished the job. You have to keep it really simple, so we thought: 'let's clear it up,' and we did."

Earlier on Saturday, France outclassed Wales in Brive where Émilie Boulard marked her return at fullback with two tries.

