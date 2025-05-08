British & Irish Lions: Andy Farrell hints door still open for Owen Farrell

British and Irish Lions coach Andy Farrell explains why he's excluded Owen Farrell from the touring squad of Australia. (2:15)

British & Irish Lions coach Andy Farrell has said there are "one or two" spots still open in his squad and Owen Farrell could still make the tour of Australia.

Farrell named a 38-man squad on Thursday, headlined by the inclusion of 20-year-old England back-row Henry Pollock.

However, fly-half Owen Farrell -- who is the son of Andy -- was not included.

In November 2023, Owen Farrell announced he would be stepping away from international rugby to "prioritise his and his family's mental well-being."

The following January, he left English club side Saracens to join French Top14 outfit Racing 92, meaning he was also no longer eligible to play for England.

While he hasn't played international rugby since the 2023 World Cup, Andy Farrell said son Owen -- who can play fly-half and centre -- could yet make the tour.

"Owen was in the conversation obviously, an experienced player like that, looking for his fourth tour and with his leadership qualities," Andy Farrell said.

"But it got to a point, like with a few others, where he is still trying to find his way back to fitness.

"There are 38 picked which leaves a couple of slots open for us down the track, if and when needed. Owen and a few other guys would be in that type of bracket."

Finn Russell, Marcus Smith and Fin Smith have been chosen by Farrell at fly-half.

