British and Irish Lions: Owen Farrell to replace injured Elliot Daly in squad

Owen Farrell will join the British and Irish Lions squad in Australia replacing the injured Elliot Daly, coach Andy Farrell confirmed on Thursday.

Englishman Farrell will join the camp after utility back Daly sustained an arm injury in Wednesday's 52-12 win over the Queensland Reds in Brisbane. He was sent for an x-ray after the match.

Farrell will join the squad in Sydney on Friday evening ahead of their match against the New South Wales Waratahs on Saturday, replacing club and country teammate Daly in the side.

"It is heartbreaking for the group that Elliot's Tour is over," Andy Farrell said.

"He is a Lions legend who has added so much to the group on and off the field over the past few weeks and over the course of three Tours. Owen will now come in and add to our options and bring his own Lions experience to the group."

Owen, Lion No. 780, has been called up to his fourth Tour having made 18 appearances for the Lions across the 2013, 2017 and 2021. The 33-year-old has 112 caps for England and is his country's record points scorer.

Farrell last played for England at the 2023 World Cup in France before he confirmed he would step away from international rugby for personal reasons.

Owen Farrell played for the Lions in 2013, 2017 and 2021 Test tours Hannah Peters/Getty Images

He then joined French side Racing 92, which ruled him out of playing for his country, with England players required to play in England at club level to be considered for the national side.

While this move didn't make him ineligible for the Lions tour, he was left out of the initial squad by coach -- and father -- Andy Farrell in May.

In June, it was announced he would return to England and club side Saracens after one season in France, with Farrell confirming he hadn't retired from international rugby and wouldn't rule out playing for England again. His return to the international arena has been fast-tracked with the call up to the Lions, who face Australia in the first of three Test matches on July 19.

