George Ford led England to a series win over Argentina in the summer. Visionhaus/Getty Images

George Ford is set to win the race for the England fly-half jersey to face Australia on Saturday, sources have told ESPN.

Ford, 32, steered England to their series win against Argentina in the summer, and has started the season impressively for Sale Sharks. With a short preparation time ahead of their opening Test of four this November, it looks like Steve Borthwick has retained the faith with Ford with Fin Smith likely to be on the bench.

Elsewhere, Tommy Freeman is emerging as the likely starter at outside centre alongside Fraser Dingwall at No.12. That would see Ollie Lawrence miss out. With George Furbank and Elliot Daly unavailable, Freddie Steward is likely to line up at fullback, with Immanuel Feyi-Waboso and Tom Roebuck on the wings.

Ford brought up a century of caps for England in their 35-12 win over Argentina in La Plata on July 5. He retained the fly-half shirt for their series-clinching 22-17 win over the Pumas in San Juan and started again in their win over the United States a week later.

Ford looks to have regained that shirt for Saturday's match with the Wallabies, preferred ahead of Marcus Smith and Fin Smith.

He is likely to partner Northampton's Alex Mitchell at half-back, with his fellow Saints Dingwall at inside centre and Freeman at No.13.

Freeman started all three Tests for the British & Irish Lions on the wing in the summer, but his versatility is set to be tested again by England with him slotting into the outside centre shirt having started there in their obliteration of Wales in March.

England face Australia on Saturday in the first of four autumn internationals. They then welcome Fiji to Twickenham on Nov. 8, before facing New Zealand on Nov. 15 and then Argentina on Nov. 23.