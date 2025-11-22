Tom Hamilton reports from Twickenham, as England take down New Zealand for the first time since 2019. (1:20)

England have been drilling scenarios in training to prevent the type of Argentinian ambush that floored Scotland from unfolding at Allianz Stadium on Sunday.

Murrayfield was stunned a week ago as Scotland allowed a 21-0 lead to melt away in the face of a Pumas fightback that produced five unanswered tries and ended in a famous 33-24 triumph.

England have taken measures to avoid a similar fate as they chase an 11th consecutive victory, with head coach Steve Borthwick warning his players they must attack Argentina until the final whistle.

"Argentina can score very fast. You saw the athleticism they have and the way they move the ball," Borthwick said.

"At the moment scores happen quickly in Test rugby so the game never feels like it's done.

"It feels like every game is going into that final period which reinforces the importance of the bench.

"How can you keep pressure on the opposition? That's something we've talked about a little bit this week.

"When you're up on the scoreboard, what do you do? When you're down on the scoreboard, what do you do?

"We have played out a couple of scenarios on the training pitch - time on the clock, score, what are you going to do?

"How do you deal with being up by that score? How do you deal with being down by that score? The players have dealt with those really well."

England will complete an autumn clean sweep of four Test victories if they overcome Argentina and face the challenge of rising to the occasion a week after their emotional win against New Zealand.

Ben Spencer insists success against the Pumas will prove that Borthwick's men are a force to be reckoned with.

"We have spoken this week about the best teams backing it up, backing big games up, and that is what we have to do," said scrum-half Spencer, who started both matches against Argentina in July.

"We are under no illusions about the threat we are going to face. They are a hugely passionate side.

"When we played down there in the summer the stadiums were absolutely unbelievable, absolutely bouncing at times, like a football atmosphere.

"They are an emotional team and they have got a few really skilled footballers who can make something out of nothing, so we are going to have to be right on the money on Sunday."