PSG's latest Champions League failure shows they're a brand, not a team

PSG exited the Champions League this week, their latest failure in the one tournament they really want to win. What is the point?

Are you impressed? Seriously: Does anything that's happened at Paris Saint-Germain over the past 10-plus years impress you? The club, at least, believes you should be.

"After so many games and emotional moments, Paris Saint-Germain have recorded some crazy statistics over the last ten years: 1314 goals scored in 553 official matches, with 399 victories and 258 clean sheets," wrote an anonymous author ("CLUB") for the official PSG site in a summer of 2021 post titled "QSI - 10 years already!"

The post continued: "The Paris Saint-Germain men's team have, since 2011, won 27 trophies: 7 times French league champions (2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2018, 2019 and 2020), 6 Coupes de France (2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2020 and 2021), 6 Coupes de la Ligue (2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2020), 8 Trophées des champions (2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020). Crazy numbers that have led the club from the capital to becoming the French club with the most trophies."

Here's another crazy number: €1.1 billion, or how much PSG have spent on net transfer fees alone since the Qatari takeover, per Transfermarkt.

Only Manchester United have spent more, but we're not really concerned with continental rivals because PSG haven't won anything outside of France. Inside of France, Marseille have been the second most free-spending side since 2011, doling out a relatively minuscule €170 million on net transfer fees...

... and that's just the money spent to pay the players to play for PSG.

According to the estimated wage data from FBref, PSG's current annual wage bill is somewhere around €387 million -- by far the largest in the world and more than seven-times bigger than their closest domestic competitor, Marseille and their €52 million.

If you had a comparatively unlimited financial resources, you -- yes, you -- could have accomplished what QSI have done at PSG since 2011. As we saw against Bayern Munich on Wednesday, all they've really built is a paycheck clearing house for big-name soccer players. This isn't a team. It's just a group of random dudes wearing Jordan-brand jerseys with a massive QATAR AIRWAYS logo on the front.