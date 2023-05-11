WWE will keep things international with their next premium live event as the promotion leaves San Juan, Puerto Rico for Backlash and heads to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia for the return of Night of Champions on May 27.
Heading into the event, all eyes will be on the crowning of the new WWE world heavyweight champion. Triple H announced the return of the title before Backlash and 12 wrestlers had a chance to make their way into this match. Seth Rollins defeated Finn Balor to punch his ticket into the match from Raw. He will face the winner determined on the May 12 SmackDown.
The undisputed Universal champion, Roman Reigns, will have his eye on that match, but will also make his return to the ring as well. His opponent is still to be determined.
Other titles will be on the line as well, including both women's championships and the Intercontinental title. How does the fight card look when the final matchups are in place and the stakes are set? Are we in store for a few surprises throughout the night?
Here's everything you need to know about the 2023 edition of Night of Champions, including the announced match card. Plus, check out the bracket for the return of the World Heavyweight Championship.
Night of Champions full card
Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar
Inaugural world heavyweight championship: Seth "Freakin" Rollins vs. TBD
Undisputed Universal championship: Roman Reigns vs. TBD
Raw women's championship: Rhea Ripley vs. TBD
SmackDown women's championship: Bianca Belair vs. TBD
Intercontinental championship: Gunther vs. TBD
United States championshiph: Austin Theory vs. TBD
World Heavyweight Championship Tournament
The Big Gold Belt is back, as the world heavyweight title will make it's return to WWE in Saudi Arabia. Randy Orton was the final winner of the belt, as he dethroned John Cena in a Tables, Ladders and Chairs match in Houston on December 15, 2013. 10 years later, WWE established a tournament to decide who will hold the gold once again. Here are the participants and their possible path to a championship.
Raw quarterfinals, May 8: Seth "Freakin" Rollins def. Damian Priest and Shinsuke Nakamura via pinfall
Raw quarterfinals, May 8: Finn Balor def. Cody Rhodes and The Miz via pinfall
Raw semifinals, May 8: Seth "Freakin" Rollins def. Finn Bálor via pinfall
SmackDown quarterfinals, May 12: AJ Styles vs. Edge vs. Rey Mysterio
SmackDown quarterfinals, May 12: Austin Theory vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Sheamus
SmackDown semifinals, May 12: TBD
Raw vs. SmackDown final, May 27: TBD
Night of Champions year-by-year history
Clash of the Champions? Night of Champions? Vengeance? This premium live event has had a few different iterations and remixes, but the concept of having all of the promotion's title holders defend their belt on the same night isn't new. Here's a look back at the marquee PPVs from previous years.
Reliving the best moments from Night of Champions
2020: "I want you to call me 'Chief.'"
Clash of Champions recap: Roman Reigns sends clear message by destroying Jey Uso, retaining title
2019: "Let them fight!"
Clash of Champions recap: Rollins survives Strowman, but Fiend gets last laugh. Plus Sasha and Becky put on a show
2016: The series is tied 3-3
Clash of Champions recap: Sheamus and Cesaro go seven, Roman Reigns becomes the new U.S. champ