WWE will keep things international with their next premium live event as the promotion leaves San Juan, Puerto Rico for Backlash and heads to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia for the return of Night of Champions on May 27.

Heading into the event, all eyes will be on the crowning of the new WWE world heavyweight champion. Triple H announced the return of the title before Backlash and 12 wrestlers had a chance to make their way into this match. Seth Rollins defeated Finn Balor to punch his ticket into the match from Raw. He will face the winner determined on the May 12 SmackDown.

The undisputed Universal champion, Roman Reigns, will have his eye on that match, but will also make his return to the ring as well. His opponent is still to be determined.

Other titles will be on the line as well, including both women's championships and the Intercontinental title. How does the fight card look when the final matchups are in place and the stakes are set? Are we in store for a few surprises throughout the night?

Here's everything you need to know about the 2023 edition of Night of Champions, including the announced match card. Plus, check out the bracket for the return of the World Heavyweight Championship.

Night of Champions full card

Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar

Inaugural world heavyweight championship: Seth "Freakin" Rollins vs. TBD

Undisputed Universal championship: Roman Reigns vs. TBD

Raw women's championship: Rhea Ripley vs. TBD

SmackDown women's championship: Bianca Belair vs. TBD

Intercontinental championship: Gunther vs. TBD

United States championshiph: Austin Theory vs. TBD

World Heavyweight Championship Tournament

Could Seth Rollins be the first wearer of the World Heavyweight Championship belt since Randy Orton in 2013? WWE

The Big Gold Belt is back, as the world heavyweight title will make it's return to WWE in Saudi Arabia. Randy Orton was the final winner of the belt, as he dethroned John Cena in a Tables, Ladders and Chairs match in Houston on December 15, 2013. 10 years later, WWE established a tournament to decide who will hold the gold once again. Here are the participants and their possible path to a championship.

Raw quarterfinals, May 8: Seth "Freakin" Rollins def. Damian Priest and Shinsuke Nakamura via pinfall

Raw quarterfinals, May 8: Finn Balor def. Cody Rhodes and The Miz via pinfall

Raw semifinals, May 8: Seth "Freakin" Rollins def. Finn Bálor via pinfall

SmackDown quarterfinals, May 12: AJ Styles vs. Edge vs. Rey Mysterio

SmackDown quarterfinals, May 12: Austin Theory vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Sheamus

SmackDown semifinals, May 12: TBD

Raw vs. SmackDown final, May 27: TBD

Night of Champions year-by-year history

In 2016, Charlotte pinned Bayley to retain her WWE Raw women's championship at Clash of Champions. Instagram.com/WWE

Clash of the Champions? Night of Champions? Vengeance? This premium live event has had a few different iterations and remixes, but the concept of having all of the promotion's title holders defend their belt on the same night isn't new. Here's a look back at the marquee PPVs from previous years.

Night of Champions history Event name Date Location Vengeance: Night of Champions Jun. 24, 2007 Houston, Texas Night of Champions Jun. 29, 2008 Dallas, Texas Night of Champions Jul. 26, 2009 Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Night of Champions Sep. 19, 2010 Rosemont, Illinois Night of Champions Sep. 18, 2011 Buffalo, New York Night of Champions Sep. 16, 2012 Boston, Massachusetts Night of Champions Sep. 15, 2013 Detroit, Michigan Night of Champions Sep. 21, 2014 Nashville, Tennessee Night of Champions Sep. 20, 2015 Houston, Texas Clash of Champions Sep. 25, 2016 Indianapolis, Indiana Clash of Champions Dec. 17, 2017 Boston, Massachusetts Clash of Champions Sep. 15, 2019 Charlotte, North Carolina Clash of Champions Sep. 27, 2020 Orlando, Florida Night of Champions May 27, 2023 Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

Reliving the best moments from Night of Champions

2020: "I want you to call me 'Chief.'"

Roman Reigns refused to stop battering his cousin Jey Uso until he acknowledged Reigns as his "tribal chief." Eventually, Jey's brother Jimmy threw in the towel and acknowledged Reigns well enough to stop the attack. WWE

Clash of Champions recap: Roman Reigns sends clear message by destroying Jey Uso, retaining title

2019: "Let them fight!"

There was no clean finish to the Raw women's championship match between Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks, but everything that led up to that moment including a brawl all over the arena sets the stage for a monumental rematch in the future. WWE

Clash of Champions recap: Rollins survives Strowman, but Fiend gets last laugh. Plus Sasha and Becky put on a show

2016: The series is tied 3-3

In a match that was supposed to decide their best-of-seven series, Cesaro and Sheamus fought to a no contest at Clash of Champions. @WWE

Clash of Champions recap: Sheamus and Cesaro go seven, Roman Reigns becomes the new U.S. champ